Timeless retreat

Buddy Oriental Riverside Pak Kret has adopted Kalanan (timeless or forever in Thai) Riverside Resort as its new and sophisticated name as it turns to a new chapter.

Part of the Buddy Group, Kalanan Riverside Resort began as a riverside Thai restaurant called Song Fang Klong in 2006. The resort’s construction commenced in 2007 and opened its doors as Buddy Oriental Riverside Pak Kret in 2010. The group also operates other bars and hotels in Khao San.

Bangkokians in need of peace and quiet should consider Kalanan for its location, which is on the outskirts of Bangkok, while giving a true sense of escape from the capital.

The tranquil riverside resort has refreshed its landscape while drawing inspiration from different eras of Thailand. Think Ayutthayan's red bricks to early Rattanakosin's white fort and colonial buildings. Yes, it has its own fort complete with ornate canons from bygone eras.

Once you pass its red brick entrance wall, it may feel like you've gone from Thailand to Siam. You'll be greeted with lush surroundings, featuring farm-to-table orchards — where you can row a boat in a mini canal between growing beds — and manicured gardens. Walk around and you'll notice that spaces for events are named after archaic Thai words such as kum pa nee (company) and kum ma jon (commercial) while bridges are named after historic streets like Bamrung Muang and Charoen Krung.

While the landscape has been refreshed, the accommodation revamp is a work in progress throughout this year with an intention to preserve its original charm while seamlessly incorporating new technology for guest convenience.

With 82 rooms across three main categories of Deluxe, Grand Deluxe and Pool Villa, the resort provides several options for a nostalgic stay. Most of the rooms are housed in a three-storey colonial building with a central courtyard where a freeform swimming pool, a pool bar and a garden are located. The rooms feel lived-in but well-maintained. The four-poster canopy bed, the desk with a vintage banker's lamp and the books with faded covers give off old-timey comfort. Those who seek a home-away-from-home vibe should consider the villas, which are separately located among lush surroundings.

While only a handful of rooms get a river view, guests can go to the riverside pool for a refreshing dip and catch a sunset and a horizon with no skyscrapers in sight. Regardless of your room type, after checking in, you may want to pay respect to the Buddha inside a chapel to ensure sound sleep.

Song Fang Khlong.

Dining-wise, you have the aforementioned Song Fang Khlong, which serves a full-on Thai menu with an emphasis on seafood while Fahprapha serves authentic and not-easy-to-come-by Thai recipes such as Simmered salted beef in coconut milk, Free-range chicken jungle curry and Pork rib soup with orchid ginger. While breakfast service at Fahprapha may not be so expansive in terms of choices, guests can enjoy it on the terrace with a full river view.

Fahprapha.

Fahprapha.

There are many ways you can while away your time at Kalanan. At the hotel's fort called Sirichaophraya, you can hit the gym on the top floor or get pampered at the spa housed inside. Put on a life vest and kayak in the big river. Collect fresh produce at the orchard and use it in a cooking class. Riverside almsgiving takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month.

For something creative, you have a riverside painting class or a Thai costume photography to cosplay as a Thai aristocrat. The latter is an apt choice, given the fact that the resort offers so many backdrops, especially for it.

The resort offers various packages from a room and activity bundle, a St Valentine's Day stay, a weekday stay and more. Visit the website.