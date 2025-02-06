Phuket named 3rd best winter sun destination

Phuket has been crowned the third best winter sun destination, according to travel and luggage experts Bounce, which said the results were based on a series of factors including average winter temperatures, rainfall, sea temperatures and sunshine hours.

Phuket, which earned a winter sun score of 6.24 out of 10, ranked as the third best winter sun hotspot following Darwin (No.1) and Sydney (No.2) in Australia, which share the same winter sun score of 6.45 out of 10.

Bounce reported that in winter, Phuket experiences the dry season, running from December to February, making it the perfect time to visit. There is a daily average of eight hours of sunshine and temperatures average 27C. Phuket experiences notably less rainfall than Darwin and Sydney, averaging just 43mm in winter. Tourists can expect calm and warm waters, with ocean temperatures of 28C making it safe for swimming.

Bounce warns tourists that staying in Phuket is a little pricier than in Australia, with an average cost of 10,500 baht per night during winter months. Phuket's high season runs from December to April, and accommodation tends to be expensive, driven by a large influx of tourists. However, Phuket is still affordable for foreign visitors compared to US living costs.

Bounce

The top 10 winter sun vacation destinations are as follows

1 Darwin, Australia (6.45)

2 Sydney, Australia (6.45)

3 Phuket, Thailand (6.24)

4 Broome, Australia (6.14)

5 Tenerife, Spain (6.03)

6 Cancun, Mexico (5.82)

7 Hanoi, Vietnam (5.71)

8 Fuerteventura, Spain (5.71)

9 Malaga, Spain (5.50)

10 Siem Reap, Cambodia (5.50)