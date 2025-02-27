Centara Karon Resort Phuket is reborn

Centara Karon Resort Phuket has reopened its doors to visitors after an extensive renovation, resulting in an attractive choice of accommodation for upscale travellers looking for a relaxing retreat for themselves or families in the famous resort town of Phuket.

Last month, I was one of the fortunate guests to find out why the resort is so popular, with rooms always fully booked since reopening late last year.

The first step into the resort, after having braved traffic from Phuket International Airport which took more than one-and-a-half hours, I felt like I had been taken into another realm where I could forget about exhaustion and embrace "slow life" in a calm atmosphere.

The 4-star property accommodates 330 rooms of various type, divided into three distinctive zones -- each of which comes with a large outdoor pool and a swim-up pool bar serving daytime refreshments.

The Terrace zone offers spacious rooms in a nine-storey tower, whose balconies feature breathtaking views of the sea or garden. Located not far from each other, both The Lagoon and The Tropicale are surrounded by low-rise but long buildings and, similarly, have a swimming pool for adults and kids at the centre.

I spent two nights in a premium deluxe room with a pool view at The Tropicale and found it an impressive experience. The newly-refreshed interior boasts a contemporary design that blends a soothing colour palette with geometric patterns and natural elements.

Featuring exceptional amenities normally available at hotels of such high-end calibre, the 45m² space has a back glass door that opens to a private balcony. Only a few steps on a pathway and I could also easily plunge into the pool.

For me, this is an ideal room for a couple or small family who want to enjoy their leisure time by the pool, sunbathing and listening to the happy noise of children in the water.

I think the only thing to keep in mind is to always have the back door shut as insects and mosquitos living around the trees and plants near the pool are more than ready to sneak into the room.

The resort is also an ideal place to embark on a culinary journey. The Bistro Grill & Bar presents a range of international and Thai favourites throughout the day, while the Escape Pool Club offers lunch and dinner with a selection of global cuisines and grilled specialities.

As the resort aims to be a destination for families, it also provides a large outdoor water park covering 3,000m² and a playground with rides in vibrant colours, as well as a dedicated zone called Chang Dee Kids' Club & E-Zone, which has a full schedule of games and fun activities for children and teens.

Sitting just opposite is Cenvaree, the signature spa of Centara Hotels & Resorts, where parents can enjoy personal moments with authentic Thai wellness and holistic therapies.

Alternatively, they can work out at the fully-equipped fitness centre at Studio Fit in the main tower, which opens from dawn till nighttime. For more relaxation in a friendly ambience, the nearby Pink Social is where guests can enjoy coffee and snacks by day and cocktails by night.

The resort is 300m from Karon beach, one of the longest and most popular beaches of Phuket. Actually, it took me less than five minutes on foot to get there to appreciate the powder-soft sands and clear blue waters of the Andaman Sea.

Unlike most foreign tourists who enjoy the blazing sun on the beach -- which was filled with long rows of beach chairs and umbrellas, not to mention the busy markets and restaurants around -- I couldn't help but feel that it was better to just go back and enjoy myself at the resort.

For visitors planning a romantic getaway or a grand celebration in privacy, the resort will unveil pool villas with options of one, two and three bedrooms by the end of the year.