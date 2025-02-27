Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya's revamps

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya recently unveiled various upgrades to its waterpark and accommodations. Staying with the Lost World theme, guests can expect more fun and splashy features in the waterpark and more comfort in their rooms.

The resort/waterpark on Wong Amat Beach boasts four zones. The Volcano Island features dramatic eruptions and light displays, while the Giant Slider, interactive Jungle Water Park and serene Misty Forest provide different adventures. You can float about in the extensive lazy river or make big splashes with new sliders.

More adventure and activities await at the Lost World Adventure Land theme park, which features aerial obstacle courses, a three-level playground with thrilling slides, a mini zipline, a trampoline zone, arcade games, console games and a dinosaur bone excavation site. Be at Volcano Island (where the animal totem is) in the evening to catch the daily fire show.

The 19-storeyed resort that houses 555 rooms and suites may look the same but the interiors have been renovated, blending the Lost World theme with modern comfort. All rooms offer breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, due to the single-loaded corridor design.

In entry-tier room types, there are retractable partitions between the living area and bathroom, depending on how sexy you want your bath time to be, while all balconies offer lounging comfort looking out to sea.

The Deluxe Explorer is a sizeable 42m², The Royal Ocean Suite, of which there's only one unit is 326m² and has an infinity pool. Mid-tier luxury is the Premium Spa Explorer rooms with outdoor jacuzzis. The Mirage comes with access to the Club Mirage Lounge, where refreshments are offered throughout the day, along with sundowners.

There are six F&B outlets. Have a sunset dinner at Coast Beach Club & Bistro or get a bird's eye view of the surroundings at Rum Jungle Rooftop Haven. Visit the resort's website.