Thailand ranked fifth among top solo travel destinations

Thailand has been ranked fifth globally for solo travel this year, according to a survey by the luxury travel service platform Kensington.

India topped the list, followed in order by Italy, Japan, Egypt and Thailand, in the survey of affluent travellers carried out with Opinium Research and Dig Insight, deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak said on Tuesday.

Thailand was popular among foreign tourists from all groups as well as solo travellers, said Mr Anukul.

“Solo travellers are increasingly choosing destinations with deep cultural significance and unique landscapes balanced with independence and seamless, personalised service,” said Matt Cammaert, senior vice-president of marketing at Kensington.

“They want the freedom to explore at their own pace while enjoying expert guidance, exclusive access, and curated itineraries that reflect their interests,” he told Travel + Leisure magazine

Mr Anukul said Thailand appealed to solo travellers because of its safety, diversity of cultures and travel convenience.

“Thailand is charming with a mixture of ancient and modern cultures, including local food, local ways of living and a warm welcome from Thais that serve as a magnet for solo travellers,” he said.

The government aims to continue building on the success of the ranking during the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 by promoting quality tourism, he added.