Meet Cartier at World Expo 2025 in Osaka

The World Expo brings to mind the showcase of achievements of various nations at their respective pavillions but brands can also participate with their own. One such brand is Cartier, which announced, on International Women's Day, their Women’s Pavilion in the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka. This will be their second Women's Pavilion after the first one at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The thematic pavilion has been established in partnership with Japan's Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Gender Equality Bureau Cabinet Office. It'll be a tribute and celebration of female visionaries who are shaping the future and highlighting the essential role of women in driving global progress, fostering equality and guiding new generations in line with the expo's motto of “Living Together, Designing Together, For The Future”.

At the core of the pavilion lies a manifesto calling for a brighter future, one in which all individuals, regardless of gender, coexist in true equality and harmony. A world where mutual respect thrives and every individual has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Its mission is to create a lasting legacy by drawing inspiration from communities around the globe, unravelling the wisdom of humanity and showcasing the power of collaboration in building a more equitable and long-lasting future.

Designed by renowned Japanese architect Yuko Nagayama, the pavilion will catch the eye with kumiko (woodworking)-inspired white façade serving as a symbolic bridge between tradition and modernity. With compositions derived from traditional machiya (wooden townhouses), the pavilion seamlessly integrates geometric patterns with natural elements. This unique structure, first introduced at Expo 2020 Dubai, has been repurposed for its reincarnation in Osaka, showing Cartier’s commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship. That's not all in terms of sustainability. Surrounding trees, sourced locally, will be returned to the mountains of Osaka after the expo.

Inside the pavilion, visitors will taken on an immersive journey on gender equality curated by the acclaimed artist and global artistic lead, Es Devlin. They will be guided through intimate personal stories, encouraging reflection, and ultimately connecting these experiences to a broader, universal context of global issues. Visitors can donate their names, making their identity part of the narrative.

The immersive experiences at the pavilion are a collective effort of artists and creatives. Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase lends her directorial expertise to the pavilion’s prelude movie. French actress, director and artist Mélanie Laurent explores themes of women’s empowerment through evocative portraits, sculpture, soundscapes and virtual reality. Hiro Chiba offers innovative chlorograph (burning of photographs on plant leaves) portraits, created in collaboration with Laurent. Multidisciplinary artist Mariko Mori contributes a piece that centres on the theme of togetherness and shared humanity, set within the upper floor. Landscape designer Toshiya Ogino brings the natural world into focus with a sustainable garden, featuring local vegetation that reflects Japan’s changing seasons. Chitose Abe, Sacai designer and creative director, embodies harmony and modernity through her creation of uniforms for the pavilion attendants.

The pavilion's second floor will serve as an agora of ideas, a communal space where conversations, panels and exhibitions will unfold around key global challenges. This space will host discussions on six themes — Mother Nature, Business and Technology, Education and Policy, Arts and Culture, Philanthropy, and Roles and Identities — offering visionary leaders, activists and experts the opportunity to collaborate on real-world solutions.

Visit Cartier's Women's Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka from April 13 to Oct 13.