Destination rejuvenation

Few things are better than getting away from the maddening crowd and heading to quieter, more tranquil surroundings.

About an hour’s drive from Bangkok, RXV Wellness Village Sampran, in Nakhon Pathom, is where the bustling tourist attraction of yesteryear the Rose Garden once was.

Embodying the philosophy of “Everyone’s Wellness”, RXV offers personalised holistic healthcare, offering programmes that cater to every age and lifestyle. Whether you seek targeted wellness solutions or a peaceful retreat to restore balance, this is the sanctuary surrounded by nature, along the Tha Chin River.

The village features a dedicated 4,000m2 Wellness Zone, designed to evoke tranquility and relaxation, the minute you enter the gates. Once checked-in, a consultation awaits that leads to more personalised services.

RXV Wellness Village Sampran integrates traditional Thai and alternative medicine, modern Western medical sciences, cutting-edge technology and natural therapies. Divided into zones, the village houses different areas for different wellness activities.

The Wellness Clinic offers IV therapy, cryotherapy and frequency-based body rejuvenation treatments. Wellness Gaya focuses on physiotherapy and sports therapy, and

Wellness Jai offers traditional medicine and alternative therapies. Services range from spa treatments and energy healing to Thai and Ayurvedic therapies, digestive health restoration and office syndrome massage therapy. Additionally, RXV offers skin rejuvenation treatments using 100% natural organic scrubs.

A visit here can be just a day or a seven-night-retreat, depending on what is needed. Each programme is designed with flexibility to accommodate diverse needs. A children's programme is also available. Even if it’s a night visit to get away from it all, RXV is the place. There is even hydrotherapy or Bor Naam to soothe the aching muscles and destress the mind.

The retreat doesn’t just look after the well-being of mind, but also indulges the body with the RXV Kitchen & Café. The kitchens source fresh, organic and safe local produce directly from farmers within the Sampran Model network across Thailand. The weekend market is popular with the Bangkok crowd.

Embracing the concept of "Rainbow Food", the kitchen curates each dish to incorporate a diverse range of colours, ingredients and nutrients, ensuring that every meal is visually appealing and nutritionally balanced.

The best thing about the experience that a lot of thought is put into the after-care. Once home, I received all my reports with an exercise routine and plan to achieve my goals. The day after my IV treatment, I even got a call from the attending nurse to ask if I had any reaction. How is that for personalisation? Visit the website.