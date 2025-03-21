Spring has sprung cherry blossoms

Springtime in Japan is synonymous with sakura. Since time immemorial, the cherryblossom has been immortalised in poems and paintings. In modern times, the Japanese celebrate its beauty by using cherry blossoms as an ingredient or garnish in cocktails and cakes.

This year, sakura season, known as “hanami” in Japan, takes place between late March tothe end of April, advancing from the south to the north of Japan, before finally reaching Hokkaido. Songkran is the perfect time to go see the spring splendour.

Here are five alternatives for savouring the best sakura sights, away from the usual places.

Nagato, Yamaguchi

Nagato, a coastal city in the westernmost end of the Yamaguchi prefecture is blessed with lush mountains, dramatic coastlines and spectacular scenic beauty. Since ancient times, Nagato has been a popular destination for hanami.

One of the best spots for hamani is along the Otozure River, which runs through Nagato Yumoto Onsen, the oldest hot spring town in Yamaguchi at over 600 years old. During the Edo period, it was well loved by feudal lords for the restorative qualities of its waters and picturesque surrounds.

From March 26 to April 6, Hoshino Resorts Kai Nagato is offering a special “Springtime Stay” activity. Enjoy hanami on a terrace overlooking the river with a picnic of sweet and savoury snacks made with seasonal ingredients, and a sake aperitif.

Tsuchiura, Ibaraki

Quaint, charming and less than 50 minutes away from Tokyo on a Limited Express train, the historic castle town of Tsuchiura seems like worlds apart from the bustling metropolis. Tsuchiura is a cyclist’s paradise.

It’s no coincidence as well that the city flower of Tsuchiura is the cherry blossom. The city boasts many famous hanami spots. Three of these are Kamejo Park, the shores of Lake Kasumigaura, and the banks of the Shinkawa River.

From March 25 to April 10, BEB5 Tsuchiura, which has facilities for cyclists, will offer the “Cherry Blossom Viewing Water Cycling” activity. Guests can ride water bicycles on a 2km stretch of the Shinkawa river that is flanked by sakura trees on both banks.

Tamatsukuri, Shimane

Tamatsukuri Onsen is an ancient hot spring town situated between the historic cities of Matsue and Izumo in Shimane Prefecture in southwestern Japan. The hot spring waters here are known to have the highest concentration of minerals with beautifying properties, thus earning the town the reputation of having the ”Bath of Gods”.

Besides its onsens, it is also well known for the large swathes of cherry blossoms thatcover the city during hanami. With 400 sakura trees lining both banks of a 2km stretch, the Tamayu River is one of Shimane’s most iconic cherry blossom viewing spots. In the evening, street lights cast a magical glow on the cherry blossoms, making hanami just as pleasurable in the evening, as it is in the day.

From March 28 to April 4, Hoshino Resorts Kai Tamatsukuri, which has a private onsen in each of its 24 guest rooms, will be offering dedicated evening rickshaw tours to guests along the Tamayu River.

Fuji, Yamaneshi

The areas surrounding Mout Fuji, Japan’s highest and most iconic mountain, are rich in forests, lakes, waterfalls and historic temples and shrines. Located near the majestic Lake Kawaguchi that faces the famous mountain, Hoshinoya Fuji is the perfect base for partaking in the activities of the 2025 Fuji-Kawaguchi Sakura Festival, which runs from April 1-13.

The minimalist cabin is designed to stick out from the slopes of a forested mountain so that a third of it is outdoors. From the comfort of the cabin, enjoy the views of the cherry trees outside your window.

Ito, Shizuoka

Ito, located on the eastern shore of the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka prefecture, is said to be one of the best cities for hanami. It is home to Sakura no Sato, a park with roughly 1,500 sakura trees of 40 varieties including some that starts to bloom as early as October.

About 20 minutes by car from the park is Kai Ito, a 30-room modern onsen ryoka, known for kaiseki meals, which use a lot of the seasonal seafood that Shizuoka is famous for. From March 23 to April 7, the “Sakura Open-top Tour Bus” with be held. Accompanied by a guide, enjoy hanami at Sakura no Sato and at other famous spots.