As the only hotel in Bangkok featured in The White Lotus: Season 3, the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok has launched a new package.

From tranquil mornings at The Verandah, where the striking Thai mural that captivated series creator Mike White resides, to the jazz-infused ambience of The Bamboo Bar, every space within the hotel tells a story. The fabled Authors’ Lounge became a place of reflection and inspiration as White crafted the season’s narrative, while the grand lobby and exquisite suites welcomed cast and crew, enveloping them in the hotel’s heritage.

Inspired by the series, "The Lotus Unfolds" stay package, offering an immersive experience that brings The White Lotus to life. From the moment they arrive, guests will be welcomed by Khun Mayuree, guest relations director by day and, perhaps, a familiar face in Season 3. A cherished presence at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok for more than 35 years, Mayuree’s intuitive service has long been woven into the hotel’s legacy.

As part of this experience, guests will enjoy exclusive series-inspired welcome amenities, while the enchanting views of the Chao Phraya River set the stage for an unforgettable stay. Breakfast at The Verandah offers the opportunity to admire the hand-painted mural that sparked White’s imagination during his initial visit to the hotel in January 2023.

Spanning 17 metres, the artwork by local artists was created using traditional temple techniques, incorporating indigenous flora and fauna into its design. White was so taken by it that he paused to capture several photographs for inspiration. Beyond The Verandah mural, the hotel’s artistic heritage continued to inspire him. His favourite suite, the Jim Thompson, features another striking mural depicting Thai life more than 700 years ago. It was in this suite, as well as in The Authors’ Lounge, that he immersed himself in the creative process, refining the narrative that would shape Season 3.

As part of package, guests will embark on a specially curated excursion through Bangkok’s historic districts, discovering the hidden stories and cultural richness that set the stage for the series. From learning the delicate art of lotus folding to tracing enigmatic figures from the show’s opening sequence within intricate murals, this immersive journey unveils the city’s layers of history, artistry and intrigue, offering a unique perspective on Bangkok’s enduring charm.

After a day of exploration, retreat to The Authors’ Lounge, long a sanctuary for literary greats, now woven into cinematic history. It was here that White found inspiration for the current season, his portrait now joining the ranks of celebrated writers who have shaped their stories within these walls.

As evening falls, The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok’s most legendary jazz venue, awaits. Featured in the series in the highly memorable episode five, the storied establishment invites guests to experience a moment of effortless glamour, sipping the White Lotus cocktail, created exclusively for the occasion.

The Lotus Unfolds package includes a two-night stay in a preferred accommodation, daily breakfast at The Verandah, exclusive The Lotus Unfolds welcome amenities, a private excursion through Bangkok’s historic districts, afternoon tea at The Authors’ Lounge and the signature White Lotus cocktail, served in-room.

The Lotus Unfolds package is available for a minimum two-night consecutive stay from March 21 to Oct 31.