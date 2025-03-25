Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives opens next month

Centara Hotels & Resorts will open the Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives with an exclusive introductory offer and complete the Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, a multi-island, five-star destination with luxury travel experiences set around an Indian Ocean lagoon.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives forms one-half of the Atollia with Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and guests have access to both. Opening in April, guests of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives can take advantage of introductory offerings such as "Stay 4, Pay 3" and "Stay 7, Pay 5" packages and more for a limited time.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is Centara's fourth property in the Maldives. It features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater accommodations that complement the natural beauty of the surroundings. This private island sanctuary blends Thai-inspired hospitality with Maldivian allure, inviting guests to indulge in world-class dining across multiple restaurants and bars and experience rejuvenating wellness journeys at Spa Cenvaree Retreat.

To celebrate the opening, the "Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer" is available until June 30 for stays between April 1 to Oct 15. Enjoy the privilege of staying four nights for the price of three, or extend with the "Stay 7, Pay 5" package. The offer includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary Champagne and couples' massages, access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, plus extra perks for CentaraThe1 members and more. Visit Centara's website.