Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unveils special launch deals

Centara Hotels & Resorts is celebrating the upcoming launch of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives with an exclusive introductory offer. Opening in April 2025, guests are invited to experience this tranquil island retreat with special privileges and premium benefits, including Stay 4, Pay 3 and Stay 7, Pay 5 packages, upgrades and more for a limited time only.

Representing the final piece in Centara's vision of offering extraordinary experiences across four distinctive properties in the Maldives, each catering to unique traveller preferences, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater accommodations that perfectly complement the natural beauty of the surroundings.

This private island sanctuary seamlessly blends Thai-inspired hospitality with Maldivian allure, inviting guests to indulge in world-class dining across multiple restaurants and bars and experience rejuvenating wellness journeys at the serene Spa Cenvaree Retreat.

The opening of this stunning property also signifies the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project set to redefine experiential travel in this breathtaking destination.

To celebrate the grand opening, Centara invites guests to take advantage of its Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Book from now until June 30 for stays between April 1 and Oct 15 and enjoy the privilege of staying four nights while only paying for three, or extend your escape with Stay 7, Pay 5. This offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary champagne and couples' massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, plus extra perks for CentaraThe1 members and more.