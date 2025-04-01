Songkran escapes to beat the April heat

Whether you’re choosing to spend the Thai New Year in Thailand or abroad, Guru By Bangkok Post’s got you covered.

Anantara Golden Triangle

The Mekong Explorer Tent is Anantara Golden Triangle’s newest luxury stays and one of the most unique luxury accommodations in Thailand.

Set atop a secluded hillside, The Mekong Explorer Tent offers an unrivalled retreat with breathtaking panoramic views where Thailand, Laos and Myanmar converge. Nestled within a 160-acre bamboo forest, guests can wake up to sweeping vistas of the lush jungle, the mighty Mekong River, and the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation’s 20 rescued elephants roaming freely below.

This two-bedroom luxury tent, complete with infinity pools, are thoughtfully designed for modern explorers, blending rich leather, warm wood tones, and elegant Jim Thompson fabrics to create a timeless and immersive experience. A stay includes an Explorer’s Arrival via traditional longtail boat, a Sky Bike adventure through the treetops, as well as full-board gourmet dining and curated experiences.

Laguna Phuket

Laguna Phuket invites visitors to disconnect from digital distractions and indulge in moments with loved ones over Songkran. At Angsana Laguna Phuket, enjoy a range of activities suitable for all ages, including family-oriented spa packages, monthly alms-giving ceremonies, relaxing yoga sessions by the sea, and engaging yoga classes for children. The newly-renovated Azura will host a special Easter Sunday brunch on April 20 with a lavish spread, a live band and Easter-themed activities on the beach.

Cassia Phuket will embody a “Wellbeing Wonderland”, where the pet-friendly hotel serves as a “home away from home”. Start the day with yoga or Muay Thai, followed by eFoil surfing at Cassia Lagoon. Take a coffee workshop or participate in social activities like pool games, arcade challenges and movie nights under the stars. SAii Spa at SAii Laguna Phuket offers a "Eat Well" programme, promoting relaxation.

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket combines coastal charm with warm Thai hospitality, with beach yoga sessions, massages and sunset kayaking. A round of golf at Laguna Golf Phuket awaits, too. Families can bond through various activities, including egg-picking on the farm, bonfire evenings, interactive cooking classes and tie-dye workshops. The digital detox programs at Homm Suites Laguna include yoga sessions, mindfulness practices, scenic tours and tailored excursions.

Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket

The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket is offering a special package and plenty of uplifting activities. Immerse in festivities that capture the essence of Songkran.

The celebrations commence on April 13 with an auspicious merit-making and water-pouring ceremony at Prego, followed by a traditional long drum parade. Enjoy fun and games at the Horizon Pool and the Kids Club, including plenty of water splashing action.

Throughout Songkran, guests can take a break from the festivities and embark on a gastronomic tour of Thailand. On April 13, an Isaan Thai Buffet Lunch at Seasonal Tastes will showcase the flavours of northeast Thailand. On April 14, a traditional Southern Thai Buffet Lunch at Seasonal Tastes highlights the ingredients of Phuket and Thailand’s southern provinces. The Asian Night Buffet Dinner will be held at EEST, the oceanfront restaurant. On April 15, diners can treat their taste buds to a Street Food Buffet Lunch at Seasonal Tastes.

Maximize the Songkran experience with the “4 Nights Iin Paradise” package, which offers extras, including daily breakfast for two adults and two children and 20% discounts for dining, drinks and soothing therapies at the Heavenly Spa by Westin. A minimum four-night stay is required.

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is offering a full day of festivities on April 13. The auspicious activities start at dawn, as guests are invited to join the resort’s associates for a traditional merit-making ceremony, presenting alms to Buddhist monks on Hua Hin Beach.

Following a breakfast at Amber Kitchen, guests can gather for the annual Songkran Parade, which will see the resort’s team members dressed in bright Songkran-style Hawaiian shirts and classical Thai costumes lead the way to through the resort to the garden lawn, carrying this year’s Miss Songkran on a palanquin. In true Songkran tradition, all ages will take part in the Water-Splashing Games on the lawn, featuring super soakers, water buckets and plenty of refreshments.

As the sun sets, diners can gather together at Amber Kitchen for the Songkran Dinner Buffet featuring fresh crab and imported oysters, roasted prime Australian wagyu beef, whole suckling pig, leg of lamb and much more, all accompanied with Thai cultural dance performances and fun activities for kids.

Raffles Sentosa Singapore

Raffles Hotels & Resorts recently opened the Raffles Sentosa Singapore, the country’s first all-villa resort.

Set within 100,000m2 of lush tropical greenery on Sentosa Island, the resort blends natural beauty with hospitality, building on the rich legacy of the storied Raffles brand, which was founded in Singapore in 1887.

Designed by Yabu Pushelberg, the resort features 62 villas, each with a private pool and outdoor terrace, ranging from a one-bedroom 211m2 villa to the four-bedroom 650m2 Royal Villa. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of the verdant landscaping, while a harmonious blend of natural materials and intricate textures creates a seamless tie between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The Raffles Sentosa Spa, housed in a transformed heritage landmark building, features 13 treatment rooms and offers a contemporary well-being journey. In addition to a fitness centre, guests will enjoy preferential green fees at the Sentosa Golf Club, as well as access to Tanjong Beach.

The resort is also home to five restaurants and lounges — the signature Empire Grill, guests can savour modern Italian cuisine, while Royal China offers refined Cantonese delicacies. A distinctive Japanese omakase journey awaits at Iyasaka by Hashida and the brand’s signature afternoon tea is served at the Chairman’s Room, which also offers a selection of whiskies, cognacs and fine wines. Visit the website.

Ayana Cruises

From April 18 to Oct 18, the flagship of the Ayana Cruises fleet is offering a deeper exploration of Komodo National Park, in addition to the two-day one-night voyage.

The new three-day, two-night voyage, in addition to the two-day, one-night journey introduced last year is aboard the Ayana Lako di’a. The flagship boat is a modern “phinisi" that pays homage to the traditional wooden sailing ships of south Sulawesi, a cultural heritage recognised by Unesco. The vessel features nine appointed cabins, including the expansive 69m2 Master Suite with a private balcony and ocean-view bathtub, and six 20m2 Luxury Suites, all with ensuites and sea views.

Guests can enjoy a variety of onboard facilities, including a lounge, bar, indoor dining area and spacious daybeds on the main deck. The itineraries include visits to breathtaking destinations such as Kalong Island; Komodo Island for an up-close encounter with the legendary Komodo dragons; snorkeling at the iconic Pink Beach; and a sunset hike on Padar Island.

Additional inclusions are transfers to and from Komodo International Airport, Komodo National Park entrance fees, and digital photo documentation. Visit the website.

Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys embraces the joys of spring with a collection of Mediterranean journeys aboard Explora I and Explora II.

A “Mediterranean Easter Celebration Onboard Explora Journeys” enhances the seasonal experience with a thoughtfully curated programme of entertainment, cultural events and culinary delights. Families can reconnect through ship-wide Easter egg hunts, themed festivities and dining experiences.

“Barcelona To Barcelona: An Extended Journey To Hidden Histories And Flavourful Andalusia” is from April 14 to May 4 and "Barcelona To Piraeus (Athens): A Journey Of Myths, Mountains & Magnificent Ruins” runs from April 18-28. There are other cruises to choose from. Visit the website.

Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises has expanded its range of immersive Culinary Discovery Tours with the addition of 12 new gourmet excursions.

The new chef-led tours are in diverse locations spanning the globe from Europe and the UK with new excursions in Amsterdam, Belfast, Invergordon, Valencia and Valletta; to Asia with three new options for Japan sailings in Kobe, Kochi and Shimizu, plus Busan in South Korea; and North America where new tours are available in Halifax, Quebec City and Victoria.

The Culinary Center, the first-ever hands-on cooking school at sea, offering unparalleled experiences for gourmands wanting to learn and to explore cultures through food. Limited to 18 guests, each of the Culinary Discovery Tours goes beyond traditional sightseeing, providing access to local markets, acclaimed restaurants and hands-on cooking classes, both on board and ashore. Visit the website.

Tanjong Beach Club

Tanjong Beach Club, Singapore’s ultimate island escape, has reopened. With brand-new interiors, an elevated dining experience, curated music programming and more.

A pioneer of urban beach culture in Southeast Asia, Tanjong Beach Club first opened in 2010 with the mission of fostering a vibrant coastal lifestyle in an island city that, ironically, lacked one. After a four-month hiatus, it returns bolder and better than ever — staying true to its original vision but on an even grander scale. Expect fresh interiors, an all-new menu, and dynamic programming designed to elevate your beachside experience.

The classic barbecue by the beach is elevated to wood-fired coastal cuisine fit for even the most discerning epicureans. At the heart of the kitchen is a Mibrasa grill, fuelled by a medley of ironbark, binchōtan and applewood, lending an irresistible touch of fire and smoke to the entire menu. Experience the rejuvenated beach shop, which offers a collection of must-have beach essentials and aspirational pieces.

Britannic Explorer

Debuting in July, the Britannic Explorer announces the ultimate in slow luxury with British well-being brand, Wildsmith, and an exclusive Wellness Suite on board the train.

Housed in one of the train’s 10 carriages, the Suite will be the first experience of its kind on a train in England and Wales. Wildsmith’s treatment menu will centre on five bespoke experiences with mindfulness, grounding techniques and personalised reflection at its core — inspired by the world outside the train windows.

The Wellness Suite embraces nature-inspired treatments for the body that connect with Wildsmith’s philosophy which prioritises growth, sleep and renewal. Designed for the Britannic Explorer, the “Signature Circadian Rhythm Reset” treatment provides a choice of three treatments.

Guests can continue their well-being journey with a selection of off-board experiences like sailing in Cornwall, yoga and a mindful fire ceremony. The Lake District itinerary offers outdoors experiences including wild swimming, rowing and paddle boarding. On the Wales journey, wellness meets adventure with scenic valley hikes, lavender farm visits, wood- fired saunas, art classes and clay pigeon shooting.

Laguna Lang Co

Laguna Lang Co is redefining the luxury golf experience in Vietnam. The Play, Stay, Dine & Unwind package invites travellers to immerse in the unspoiled natural beauty, ancient heritage, and world-class hospitality of Laguna Lang Co.

With luxurious accommodations at Banyan Tree Lang Co, unlimited golf at Laguna Golf Lang Co, gourmet dining experiences and exclusive excursions, the package delivers the ultimate in indulgence and relaxation. Guests also receive complimentary practice balls and a premium Titleist rental club set. Five private dining experiences are curated for guests: an exclusive dinner at the 18th green, a canal cruise and private island seafood BBQ, a fireside dinner at Banyan Tree Beach, and more. A private cultural discovery tour is included, complete with an English-speaking guide, transportation, and local lunch. Private round-trip airport transfers and all service taxes are also covered.

The package includes accommodation in Banyan Tree Lang Co’s One-Bedroom Villas, amidst lush landscapes or directly on the beach. Each villa features a private infinity-edge pool, spacious living areas, and interiors inspired by traditional Vietnamese architecture. There are a total of 10 dining and lounge outlets across the integrated property.

Eastern And Oriental Express

In May, the Eastern And Oriental Express will travel into Malaysia. A special Tiger Express journey is designed in collaboration with Save Wild Tigers, which aims to raise awareness of the conservation efforts to save the Malayan tiger from extinction.

The seven-day adventure goes into the landscapes that define Malaysia — its ancient rainforests, rolling countryside and pristine shores — while honouring its most iconic and endangered creature, the Malayan tiger. From the elegance of Singapore and the legendary Raffles Hotel to the winding tracks through Malaysia’s lush interior onboard the Eastern And Oriental Express, experience the country’s untamed beauty firsthand.

Step into Taman Negara, one of the world’s oldest rainforests, where the elusive Malayan tiger still roams. The journey concludes on the shores of Langkawi at The Datai Langkawi, where the rhythms of the jungle meet the ocean.

Jati

Jati, an exclusive private island retreat from Shinta Mani Hotels, will open its doors on April 1, offering a unique blend of Khmer-inspired luxury and barefoot island bliss off Cambodia’s southern coast. The "Jati Sunrise" debut period from is from April till Sept 30.

The 82-villa laid-back retreat with a distinctive Cambodian island vibe is Koh Russey or “Bamboo Island”, a 10-minute speedboat ride from Ream Beach, near Sihanoukville. Jati, meaning “rebirth” in Sanskrit, embodies the spirit of renewal, from its secluded island setting to rejuvenating wellness offerings, promising a transformative escape. Recreation facilities include a racquet and sports club for tennis and pickle ball, basketball, mini golf, badminton, Thai boxing, paddle-boarding, kayaks, snorkelling and island trails for a stroll or bike ride.

The Bamboo Spa & Gym meanwhile features a wide range of Khmer-inspired treatments for recharging with sauna and ice bath facilities from May. The inspired dining capitalises on destination restaurants with island branches of Phnom Penh wine bar Le Manolis and the capital’s most popular steakhouse KoKo bringing an urban international vibe to the seaside setting. Lazy breakfasts are served at the breezy Arun beach café, Banyan Lounge blends exotic cocktails under the shade of a banyan tree while the lively Beach Club invites guests to kick back in style at sunset, with freshly prepared local seafood, evening BBQs and a chilled island vibe.

Palace Hotel Tokyo

Palace Hotel Tokyo unveils "Jaxury at Palace Hotel Tokyo", a stay package designed to elevate travellers’ understanding of Japanese sensibilities and reveal glimpses of the allure of Japanese aesthetics.

Products featured in-room include handcrafted lanterns and an objet d’art mirror by Time & Style; a glass speaker by Sony; organic cotton eye mask, slippers and a throw blanket by Tenerita (for guests to keep); elegant woodwork by Azmaya and cushions wrapped in gorgeous Nishijin textiles by Hosoo. Experiences such as a dinner at Wadakura and a guided visit to Parfum Satori’s atelier are designed to ignite the gustatory and olfactory senses.

At the Lounge Bar Privé, a Jaxury Cocktail inspired by one of Parfum Satori’s most lauded scents will be served alongside wagashi by Higashiya while at The Palace Lounge, a pairing of Suntory’s signature single-malt Yamazaki whisky with artisanal chocolate by Maison Cacao comes with reserved seating piano-side for an evening of live jazz music.

To complement the stay and dining experiences included in the package, a trio of optional off-site activities give guests the opportunity to fully immerse with everyday objects to be treasured in whatever way proves most meaningful to them.

The Hari Hong Kong

In a salute to ubiquitous wellness travel trends, The Hari Hong Kong has launched a “retox” experience that celebrates the finer things in life. Leave your guilt at the door and indulge in a late-night cigar, a tumbler of gin, a dessert platter and sweet bubbles in one-night “Retox But Not Detox” room package, which also includes a luxurious room or suite and breakfast for two.

The most toxic part of the package, the "Late-Night Retox", affords a choice of either the “Cigar Combo” or “Sweet Duo” for two. Cigar Combo pairs a Confidenciaal cigar with a glass of the hotel’s own brand of gin, The Hari London Dry Gin, characterised by citrus, peppercorn and floral nuances, on the rocks for each person. Sweet Duo spoils guests to a dessert platter each of homemade Amalfi lemon sponge, berries panna cotta, and pistachio cannoli accompanied by a glass of Moscato d’Asti Scagliola Primo Bacio Piedmont, Italy. The package is available from April 1 until Sept 30.

Lopota Lake Resort & Spa

Kakheti, Georgia, has rolling vineyards, historic monasteries and picturesque villages. Families can explore the Alazani Valley, where fields bloom with wildflowers, creating a stunning backdrop for Easter picnics and outdoor activities.

From April 18-21, the annual Kakheti Orthodox Easter Celebrations brings the region to life with folk music, dance performances and artisan markets showcasing local crafts. Lopota Lake Resort & Spa offers an idyllic escape being a two-hour drive from Tbilisi. The 60-hectare resort is surrounded by Caucasus Mountains and Lopota Lake, creating the perfect backdrop for a memorable holiday.

With 311 designed rooms, multiple outdoor and indoor pools, and a diverse range of activities for all ages, Lopota Lake Resort & Spa ensures a relaxing stay. The Forest Spa offers soothing treatments, a Slavic bath and wellness experiences.

Mutiara Laut

Raja Ampat in Indonesia is home to some of the most beautiful and diverse island destinations.

Mutiara Laut, which translates to “Pearl Of The Sea” in Indonesian, is a stunning two-masted schooner that blends the elegance of an 18th-century North Atlantic design with distinct Indonesian influences. The ship’s interior is adorned with warm teak wood, offering seven well-appointed cabins that create an intimate yet grand setting, making it ideal for family trips seeking both adventure and comfort. Aboard the Mutiara Laut, explore the exotic landscapes of Indonesia.

The Royal Scotsman x Dior

Following the launch of the Dior Spa Royal Scotsman in 2023, The Royal Scotsman has announced its inaugural travelling wellness retreat from June 20-23 June through the Scottish Highlands in collaboration with Dior.

Hosted by Dior Wellness Experts, Bryony Deery and Rose Ferguson, the four-day, three-night retreat is inspired Scotland and promises an unparalleled journey of relaxation and rejuvenation. As the train weaves through the awe-inspiring peaks and valleys of Scotland, Dior’s pilates and mindful movement expert, Deery will guide guests through mindful movement classes. To complement the movement programme, Dior’s nutritional expert, Ferguson offers guidance on conscious nutrition.

Ferguson has crafted each onboard menu in collaboration with Royal Scotsman’s head chef Mark Tamburrini, to help guests achieve their health goals using mindful eating. Throughout the retreat, guests will enjoy meaningful moments of connection onboard, including nutritionally balanced afternoon teas, lively entertainment and time in the Observation Car. Other onboard activities allow guests the opportunity to truly unplug, including breathwork sessions and luxurious spa treatments in the Dior Spa.