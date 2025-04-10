Online arrival cards for Thailand take effect May 1

All foreign travellers planning a visit to Thailand are reminded that starting on May 1 they will be required to complete an online arrival card prior to arriving in the kingdom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The required information can be filled in at the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) website developed by the Immigration Bureau, said ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura.

A TDAC app will be available for Android and iOS users in the near future, he added.

Exempt from the requirement are consular and diplomatic workers, members of some international organisations, as well as their dependents and staff, and foreign officials on official assignments.

The TDAC will replace the TM6 paper card, which all visitors had to complete in order to clear immigration. The use of TM6 cards has been suspended since last year.

“All foreign passengers will be required to fill in the TDAC, whether they arrive by air, sea or land,” said Mr Nikorndej.

“The information submitted by the travellers will allow us to provide the appropriate care and assistance during their stay in Thailand.”

He said visitors can file their TDAC up to three days prior to their arrival in Thailand. They will be required to fill in their passport or travel document details, address of accommodation in Thailand and certain health information.

People who had been in cities or ports considered to be high-risk areas for infectious diseases within 14 days of arriving in Thailand may be asked to supply additional information, said Mr Nikorndej.

Applications can be edited before submission and group submissions are also available, he said.

“We would like to clarify that the TDAC is not a visa, but a digital entry card developed with the purpose of facilitating travel to Thailand. Please note that Thai nationals are not required to complete the TDAC when they return to Thailand,” he said.

“Foreigners who plan to arrive in Thailand on May 1 can access the TDAC system from April 28.”