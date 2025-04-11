Suvarnabhumi airport's ranking jumps in global survey

Suvarnabhumi airport has elevated its ranking, while Singapore's Changi reclaimed its status as the world' best in the latest Skytrax survey.

This year's survey showed the Thai gateway at 39th, up 19 spots from last year.

Changi dethroned Hamad in Doha, Qatar, which was number one last year.

The international air transport rating agency asked air travellers worldwide to vote for their favourite airports each year.

Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday thanked passengers for their votes and promised continued improvement. "We remain committed to continuous improvement to elevate our service standards to a world-class airport," it said.

The Transport Ministry has pledged to push the country's main airport into the top 20 by 2029. The number of passengers at Suvarnabhumi is expected to reach nearly 65 million this year, up from 60 million passengers last year.

This year, airports in Asia dominated the top 10, with Haneda in Tokyo at 3rd, South Korea's Incheon at 4th, Japan's Narita at 5th and Hong Kong at 6th.

Haneda was voted the cleanest airport, and the best washrooms were at Changi.