5 things to do in White Lotus country in Koh Samui's north, from spa to beach to adventure

Now that the explosive finale to The White Lotus has premiered, are you ready to go to Thailand for your experience? Without the killing and bloodshed, of course. One of the main filming locations for season 3 was the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, in the northwest of the island.

There are many reasons to go to Koh Samui and it is an ideal location for families, providing parents an environment where they can relax.

While southern areas like Chaweng and Lamai are known for their vibrant nightlife and crowded beaches, the north offers a quieter atmosphere; it is more accessible, with calmer waters and plenty of local charm.

Samui International Airport is in the northeast of the island, meaning families arriving or departing can avoid long transfers on the island's winding roads, where traffic can be an issue - a relief when travelling with children. Another attraction, the Big Buddha Temple (Wat Phra Yai), is also in the north, making a day trip less stressful.

The big draw for fans of The White Lotus is a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. You might have to wait to get the exact same suite Jaclyn Lemon and her friends were staying at if that takes your fancy.

Morgana O'Reilly, Arnas Fedaravicius, Christian Friedel, Dom Hetrakul and Lalisa "Lisa Blackpink" Manobal in The White Lotus.

The property dates from 2007 and was designed by resort specialist Bill Bensley and has a timeless elegance.

The energy flow around the resort, built on a hillside, is quite seamless, with most spaces around a winding central path used. A pagoda in the centre of a hairpin turn is described as the best location for a sunset view, and many guests gather there around the magic hour.

Having a resort that is spread across the entire slope of a hill has its advantages; all the suites have unobstructed views of the ocean, while the reception and restaurant at the top offer some of the most breathtaking views and have serene water features.

However, the fact the resort is built on a hillside means getting around can be a bit of a drag since you need to wait for your buggy unless you are willing to hike up and down. The staff are very experienced and ask if you want to book the buggy towards the end of your meal, but if you're travelling with children this is an aspect to consider.

The north of Koh Samui has much to offer. Here are some suggestions for what to do when you are there.

1. Samui Elephant Sanctuary Bophut

For families seeking an ethical and unforgettable encounter with Thailand's majestic elephants, Samui Elephant Sanctuary offers a heartwarming alternative to traditional tourist attractions. Here, rescued elephants roam freely in a lush, natural habitat - no riding, just respectful observation and feeding.

Children will love interacting with these gentle giants while learning about conservation, making it an educational and magical experience. A must-visit for a compassionate, family-friendly adventure in Koh Samui.

2. Beaches

Northern Samui boasts some of the island's most family-friendly beaches, such as Maenam and Bophut.

These stretches of sand are less crowded, with gentler waves compared to the rougher surf found in the south. Maenam Beach, in particular, is a haven for young children, with its shallow waters and soft sand.

Meanwhile, Bophut's Fisherman's Village offers a picturesque setting with a mix of boutiques, cafes, and a weekly walking street market that is both entertaining and child friendly.

Bang Makham Beach, Koh Samui. (Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

3. The Secret Garden Spa

If you are unable to book a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, fret not, the resort's flagship spa is open to the public.

Nestled in a coconut grove with indoor and outdoor treatment areas, a walk around the winding path under the shade of the natural foliage is enough to help you unwind.

There are many therapies on the menu, from traditional Thai massage to cannabis- infused therapies, but we recommend the Relaxing massage that combines Thai techniques with aromatherapy oils - the best of both worlds.

4. Hawk Adventure Zipline Park

If you and the brood are craving a bit of adventure, Hawk Adventure Zipline Park delivers an exhilarating, yet safe experience high above Koh Samui's lush jungle canopy.

It has the longest zip line on the island, with a total of 33 platforms, sky bridges and abseiling challenges. It is perfect for children and adults alike and combines a high-octane experience with stunning views.

Professional guides ensure your safety as you take part in an unforgettable bonding activity for active families.

5. Wat Phra Yai (Big Buddha Temple)

No family trip to Koh Samui is complete without visiting Wat Phra Yai, home to the island's 12-metre golden Buddha.

Perched on a tranquil hillside, this sacred site offers awe-inspiring views and a serene atmosphere. Children will love climbing the colourful dragon staircase and ringing the temple bells, while parents soak in the spiritual charm of a short but memorable stop that has a blend of culture and history.