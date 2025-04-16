Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives officially opens

Officially opened on April 1, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is Centara's fourth property in the Maldives and forms one-half of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts.

The resort features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater villas and residences ranging from 78-290m² with direct access to a private stretch of beach or a serene slice of the ocean. Each unit is crafted to harmonise with its natural surroundings, featuring a private pool, Jacuzzi, or both, with select villas offering connecting options for families and groups.

In terms of F&B, guests have five on-site options. The Gallery serves as a vibrant all-day dining hub, featuring live tandoor and teppan grills. Bluefin brings a sophisticated Mediterranean beach club atmosphere with fresh seafood and live music, while Coco Drift, the resort’s swim-up bar, offers laid-back cocktails and light bites. Sunset Social presents a premier Champagne bar set over shimmering waters, while The Club offers exclusive fine dining, featuring raw bars, expertly paired tapas and wines, and intimate buffet setups.

Check in on your well-being at Spa Cenvaree Retreat, explore vibrant underwater life, or enjoy family fun at the children’s clubs designed for both teenagers and younger ones.

The opening of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives also completes The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, an exclusive multi-island destination. Guests at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives also have access to the water attractions and vibrant facilities of neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

To celebrate the grand opening, early guests can avail themselves of the Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. This luxurious package offers complimentary nights, meal plan upgrades, complimentary Champagne, a relaxing couples’ massage, exclusive access to The Club lounge where more perks await and your choice of ocean excursion. CentaraThe1 members get more privileges. Available for bookings until June 30 for stays until Oct 15. Visit Centara's website.