New hospitality brand debuts in Southeast Asia

Bound and Beyond and Cloud Collective have joined forces to announce the launch of Kaia, a new hospitality brand originating in Southeast Asia.

Kaia comprises a collection of luxury outdoor resorts with tented suites that are designed in dialogue with nature and the local community, encouraging social connection and rooted in conscientious luxury.

Kaia’s first resort will be open on Koh Phangan in the second half of 2025 and is on the northeastern coast of the island, surrounded by protected national park and a 30-minute speedboat journey from Koh Samui. Embodying the Thai "jao baan" philosophy, hospitality at Kaia is not just about service — it’s about organic human connection.

Kaia Koh Phangan will be the only ultra-luxury beachfront tented resort on the island, offering exclusivity and direct beach access. In collaboration with Thai interior designer, Dao Vichada aka Vichada “Dao” Sitakalin, Kaia Koh Phangan celebrates an elevated modern take on traditional Thai textiles and weaving techniques throughout its design. As much furniture as possible has been produced with sustainably sourced materials, with all floorboards made from upcycled teak and rugs from recycled plastics.

The tented suites will be 3,177m², each with ocean views, outdoor decking with a bathtub, a four-poster draped bed, a teak-panelled shower and private bathroom, and a pantry filled withresort-created nutritious delicacies and locally-sourced artisanal products. The resort will be home to four 248sq² two-bedroom tented villas with their own private pools. The clubhouse will have all-day music, dynamic dining and lounge areas.

The resort will also have an outdoor infinity pool area surrounded by jungle with sweeping ocean views, as well as a stylish beach club venue. Communal dining will include open-fire beachside feasts, sunset celebrations and chef-led foraging in the surrounding forest. Partnering with local artisans and adventurists, Kaia provides opportunities for guests to engage in experiences led by the local community, from discovering Koh Phangan’s finest ceramicists with live band music to nighttime squid safaris.

Wellness extends far beyond the traditional spa space with the outdoor resort focusing on community experiences in nature, including ice bathing on a longtail boat, guided meditation, yoga sessions or nature walks.

Each resort under the brand will offer a communal gathering place to meet and connect, as well as a daily programme of group activities designed to encourage connections with each other and nature.

Inspired by traditional Thai craftsmanship, Kaia’s structures embrace natural materials, passive cooling and open-air living. All resorts will be single-use plastic free, filter water from the ground for drinking and use biodegradable packaging.

Culinary experiences are a reflection of place, season and time with menus that shift and evolve on both a seasonal and daily basis depending on what is naturally abundant. The focus will be produce-driven, responsible sourcing from nearby farms, waters and forests. Cooking will revolve around the fire, whether it’s charred over an open flame, slow-roasted in embers or kissed by smoke.