Italian delights in Chiang Mai

Coming to the tenth anniversary since opening in May 2015, akyra Manor Hotel Chiang Mai in Nimman has been rebranded as Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai and its soft reboot has been extended to its signature all-day dining restaurant Italics, which has been relaunched as Lumi.

Gone were the golden lamp trees; now Lumi gives off a luxury-yet-casual vibe with an ample amount of pendant lights — thus its name, which means lights in Italian — and a reflective ceiling to make the space more visually voluminous. The waist-height narrow tables run down the middle of the main dining area, serving as space for decorative objects while subtly paying homage to Chiang Mai's fort with their brick-like texture. The al fresco/patio section is still there and built in a way that preserves existing tall trees.

Along with its new look, Lumi blends local influences with Italian culinary traditions and techniques, resulting in a full-fledged new menu with the usual suspects from pasta to pizza and a handful of Thai favourites to boot.

Thanongsak "Chef Prince" Maneegard, whose culinary aspiration began at his grandma's Thai restaurant and furthered with a study at Perth’s Empyrean Education Culinary Institute, helms Lumi's kitchen. Chef Prince spent nearly a decade honing his craft at the award-winning Perth restaurants Riverside and Red Opium before returning home. At Lumi, he also prioritises sourcing seasonal ingredients from local producers.

Perhaps, Kao soi prawn best embodies Lumi's concept of “Italian craft | local character”. Al dente ricotta ravioli is stuffed with savoury prawn while soaking in a shallow pool of khao soi sauce. In lieu of fried noodles, you get wonton chips, while tiny beetroot cubes atop ravioli add a refreshing touch.

Served on a bed of creamy risotto, Grilled snow fish is a showcase of flavour and finesse. The thick fillet was cooked just right, remaining pleasantly tender yet flaky in texture.

Last but by no means least, Wagyu short rib impresses with fall-off-the-bone succulence enhanced by berry-infused red wine sauce. Handcrafted pillowy gnocchis and velvety parmesan complete this indulgent main dish.

Save some room for classic Tiramisu, which may perk you up with the coffee-soaked lady fingers.

Foodies may also want to come back in the morning for the breakfast service, where you can order from an à la carte menu in addition to various items you can help yourself to. The attentive staff is ready with recommendations and may advise you to add three toppings to your Eggs Benedict order (which I obviously did).

Visit Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai's website.