Thailand given top-10 safety rating for female solo travellers

Thailand has been listed among the 10 safest countries for female solo travellers by an American insurance company, according to a government spokesperson.

The country was ranked eighth in the survey conducted by Everly Life insurance and reported by the New York Post, a major US media outlet, said deputy spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan.

The insurer based its results on factors including homicide rates, safety at night, and attitudes towards violence against women. Spain, with a score of 89 out of 100, topped the list:

Spain Austria Italy Poland UK France Germany Thailand Japan Croatia

Some leading international travel platforms have also endorsed Thailand as a top destination for solo female adventurers, according to Ms Sasikarn.

The website Adventurous Kate recommended Thailand for its safety, efficient travel infrastructure, and the warm hospitality of its people, she said.

Similarly, Be My Travel Muse, a widely followed travel blog, named Thailand one of the best countries in Asia for solo travel. It cited diverse attractions, accessible transport and traveller-friendly services as key factors.

“These rankings and endorsements not only reflect Thailand’s global tourism potential but also serve as a testament to the collaborative efforts across sectors — from public safety and organised services to the open and friendly nature of Thai culture,” said Ms Sasikarn.

“This recognition marks another significant step in strengthening the ‘Amazing Thailand’ brand on the global stage.”