Thailand given top-10 safety rating for female solo travellers
PUBLISHED : 24 May 2025 at 15:21

WRITER: Online Reporters

Tourists flock to the Uttamanusorn Bridge, also known as the Mon Bridge, over the Songkalia River in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi to make merit on Visaka Bucha Day on May 11. The bridge is popular among Thai and foreign tourists. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)
Thailand has been listed among the 10 safest countries for female solo travellers by an American insurance company, according to a government spokesperson.

The country was ranked eighth in the survey conducted by Everly Life insurance and reported by the New York Post, a major US media outlet, said deputy spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan.

The insurer based its results on factors including homicide rates, safety at night, and attitudes towards violence against women. Spain, with a score of 89 out of 100, topped the list:

  1. Spain
  2. Austria
  3. Italy
  4. Poland
  5. UK
  6. France
  7. Germany
  8. Thailand
  9. Japan
  10. Croatia

Some leading international travel platforms have also endorsed Thailand as a top destination for solo female adventurers, according to Ms Sasikarn.

The website Adventurous Kate recommended Thailand for its safety, efficient travel infrastructure, and the warm hospitality of its people, she said.

Similarly, Be My Travel Muse, a widely followed travel blog, named Thailand one of the best countries in Asia for solo travel. It cited diverse attractions, accessible transport and traveller-friendly services as key factors.

“These rankings and endorsements not only reflect Thailand’s global tourism potential but also serve as a testament to the collaborative efforts across sectors — from public safety and organised services to the open and friendly nature of Thai culture,” said Ms Sasikarn.

“This recognition marks another significant step in strengthening the ‘Amazing Thailand’ brand on the global stage.”

