Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives debuted on April 1 as the fourth property in the Maldives by Centara Hotels & Resorts. What makes it a standout is a special perk of complimentary access to certain facilities at the neighbouring property, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. One trip, two paradises, if you will. More on this later.

Photos: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Pornchai Sereemongkonpol]

The 40-minute shared boat ride from Velana International Airport to Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives felt shorter on a calm sea. A sense of arrival started once I spotted the jetty with a thatch roof that looked like a split hat on the horizon. A dozen staff were on standby to greet and present me and other guests with hand-woven leaf star necklaces before we were accompanied to the stylish open-air lobby to sip on a welcome drink during check-in.

I sat at the back of a golf buggy ride to take in a picturesque view while being transported to my accommodation. Endless delicate sand, a mélange of tropical plants, chic beachside villas with rooftop solar panels, various thatch-roof facility buildings and (of course) overwater villas built around a wooden deck extending well over into the turquoise sea, all of which were set against cloudless blue sky. While this isn't the optimum view, as nature needs time to settle in and thrive, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is still a sight to behold.

A stay at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives starts large with an array of accommodation ranging from a 99m² One-Bedroom Overwater Villa with a balcony bathtub to the Three-Bedroom Sunset Beach Pool Residence, of which there's only one unit and is almost four times the size of the former.

The most basic overwater villa here already feels extra. From the outside, it looks like a discreet and minimalist abode with a stucco exterior. The big wooden door opens right into the vibrant living room/bedroom with a high ceiling and ample storage cabinets, enough for you to move in. While the interior is grounded in a calming vibe of wood and beige, lively pops of turquoise and teal come from decorative details such as pebble-shaped door knobs, throw pillows and bedside pendant lamps.

The bed faces floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to the sizeable balcony where you'll find two sun loungers, a round bathtub for two and even more shades of blue, thanks to the sky and the sea as far as the eye can see. Of course, from here you can carefully descend a wooden staircase to swim in the crystal clear water. In the tiled bathroom, which is accessible from the balcony and bedroom/living room, you have another (but smaller) bathtub to soak in while enjoying the view through the glass door.

The one-bedroom overwater villa type comes with several options, with the balcony bathtub being the most basic. You can live large with a 15.5m² private pool with a two-seater bench equipped with nozzles for back massage on the balcony or a unit with two or three bedrooms designed for guests to enjoy both the sunset and an even bigger private pool.

However, if you want a home-away-from-home feel and seclusion, consider a One-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa, which starts at 120m², but the beach in front of each unit makes it feel even more spacious.

Each beachside villa is set behind a big gate and guests will be greeted with a small garden with a view of the horizon before they swipe a keycard to enter the living room/bedroom with a similar vibe as the overwater villas.

The semi-roofed terrace offers an outdoor sofa, two sun loungers, a 16.5m² private pool with jet nozzles and a breathtaking view of sunset. Each unit also comes with a hammock to lounge in. Don't worry if you take a barefoot stroll on the secluded beach, as there's a place to rinse off the sand before you go back into your room.

Start your day like a Maldivian by helping yourself to Mas huni, which felt like fish larb to me, and flat bread roshi during the breakfast service at all-day dining restaurant The Gallery. You know, when in the Maldives. I also tried various Indian and Maldivian delights from their respective stations and didn't disappoint at all. Their noodle in broth was a tad too mild, however, but there were many toppings and condiments to spruce it up, including kimchi and tea egg.

The usual suspects of a respectable resort breakfast are there for guests to enjoy, including an air-conditioned room where cereals, cold cuts, salads and fresh fruits are kept. If you can't be bothered to get up from your table, order an egg dish or French toast from the à la carte menu. The menu becomes even more international later in the day with the likes of Mas Riha (fish curry) with basmati rice, pizzas, pastas (they serve a mean vongole), Caesar salad and Pad Thai.

There are four more F&B outlets. Make a sunset toast over fancy cocktails at Sunset Social. Catch the last light of day from the catamaran net there before making your way to Blue Fin for a proper seafood dinner while being serenaded by live music. After several laps in the main swimming pool, guests can refresh with light bites and drinks at Coco Drift. Built over the water, The Club is — yes, you've guessed it — a lounge reserved for privileged guests, who get to enjoy exclusive perks such as breakfast buffet, refreshments throughout the day, afternoon tea and sundowners with canapés.

There are many ways to stave off vacation weight gain at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. Have a proper swim at the main swimming pool equipped with in-pool loungers on the baja shelf and private cabanas. Definitely a photo-taking spot.

Hit the 24/7 well-equipped high-tech fitness centre, which also boasts a pilates studio or head to the Water Activity Centre to explore free and paid adventures. Guests can enjoy windsurfing, pedalo, kayaking, standup paddleboarding and snorkelling for free, while bigger thrills such as Jetovators, dolphin cruises (subject to your luck) and big game fishing can be bought.

The Maldivian midday heat takes quite a bit to get used to, even for a born-and-bred Bangkokian like myself, and The Spa Cenvaree, Centara's signature wellness brand and spa, offers a much-needed escape. Its minimal and tranquil vibe featuring several reflecting pools makes it easier to find your zen. The use of a singing bowl pre- and post-massage is a nice touch to the blissful session conducted in a private room.

While there's already a lot to experience at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, guests are welcome to explore facilities at the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, under the concept of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts.

While Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is designed for a sophisticated and serene getaway, guests can enjoy a change of scenery and the vibrant, family-friendly vibe at the Mirage side, starting with the colourful water park with various fun features such as slides, water cannons, a lazy river and a water bucket.

More importantly, Thai guests at the Grand side may want to check out Suan Bua for authentic Thai flavours on the Mirage side, which feels like a Thai pocket in the middle of the Indian Ocean. If you're lucky, you may get to see sting rays and nurse sharks that hang out around the bridge that connects the two properties, too. Of course, you can ask for golf buggy rides while going back and forth between the two properties.

On the day of departure, the staff saw us off at the jetty with a long goodbye wave, capping off this memorable stay with extra hospitality. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is offering an introductory offer until the end of June for stays until Oct 15. Normally, only guests staying in two- or three-bedroom units get to enjoy The Club, but this offer comes with The Club complimentary access regardless of accommodation type on top of other perks such as free nights and one choice of free excursion.