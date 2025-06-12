The heart of Hokkaido

My first trip to Sapporo last month made me fall in love with Japan even more. It's not only the delicious food and nice people that impressed me but also the unique beauty that makes me want to go back.

Sapporo is the capital city of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands whose dairy products, especially cow's milk, are popular among Thais.

The city is famous for its snowy wonderland in winter. However, it also offers diverse and beautiful landscapes for people to enjoy hanami (cherry blossom viewing) and greenery in spring, pleasant climate in summer and striking fall foliage in autumn. Here are the venues I visited during my city tour in late spring.

Cherry blossoms at Hokkaido Jingu Shrine. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Odori Park

On my first day, I went to Odori Park, which was around 600m away from my hotel, Grand Mercure Sapporo Odori Park, and takes less than 10 minutes to walk.

An oasis in the heart of Sapporo's business district, the public park stretches east to west for 12 blocks, approximately 1.5km, from Nishi 1-chome to Nishi 12-chome, covering almost 79,000m².

Formerly a street named Odori, the park now has as many as 4,700 trees of 92 species, including lilacs, the official tree of Sapporo and Japanese elm.

This iconic park hosts many major events throughout the year including the Sapporo Lilac Festival, which this year coincided with the blooming of lilacs. That's why the flowers -- in white, light purple and dark purple -- were seen in the park and people seemed to enjoy sitting on benches viewing them under the trees.

A recreational garden at Odori Park. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

After having rubbed shoulders with young Japanese boys and girls at the festival in the afternoon, I relaxed on a lawn near the fountain. In the background, I saw Sapporo TV Tower standing nearly 150m tall at the eastern end of the park.

The sky was rather cloudy but it still couldn't hide the vibrant colours of many flowerbeds beautifully arranged throughout the park. While enjoying the cool breeze, I saw teens playing games in a corner and children running around with their parents in a garden. On my way back to the hotel, I also spotted a young man meditating in front of a large statue. I couldn't help but feel that people in Sapporo are fortunate to have such a wonderful park.

Odori Park is open 24 hours a day and is surrounded with department stores, underground shopping malls and boutique streets. The nearest two subway stations are Odori Station and Nishi 11-chome Station.

Tulip flowers at Odori Park. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Hokkaido Jingu Shrine

One thing that visitors shouldn't miss when coming to Sapporo is paying homage at Hokkaido Jingu Shrine. This is a major Shinto shrine that symbolises the spiritual protection of Hokkaido and honours the pioneers who settled the area. It's the resting place of four kami (Shinto deities) including the soul of Emperor Meiji who ordered the construction of the shrine in 1871.

Covering an area of around 180,000m², the shrine is located within Maruyama Park, which is surrounded by a peaceful forest that changes with the seasons.

From the torii gate, we enjoyed scenic surroundings while strolling to the main shrine. It took around five minutes to reach a water pavilion where we were recommended to purify ourselves by washing our hands and mouths before approaching the main shrine.

Lilac flowers often bloom from mid to late May at Odori Park. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Once there, we observed the ritual for offering a prayer at the shrine. It's easy. First, gently toss a coin (preferably a ¥5 coin as it's considered lucky) into the offering box and bow deeply twice. Then, clap your hands twice and offer your silent prayer or wish. Finally, bow one more time.

After the prayer, most worshippers chose to draw fortunes and write their wishes on wooden plaques. This is a popular activity at this shrine. I also saw many plaques carrying wishes written in Thai. Lucky charms of various designs were also available for sale.

On our way back to the gate, we were excited to bump into sakura (cherry blossoms). The shrine is said to have 1,400 sakura trees and 250 ume (plum blossom) trees, making it one of the best places in northern Japan to view this iconic flower.

Hokkaido Jingu Shrine is accessible by Tozai Line (Orange Line) on the Sapporo Subway. It takes around 10 to 15-minute walk from Maruyama-Kōen Station to the shrine.

Hokkaido Jingu Shrine, a 154-year-old Shinto shrine. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Shiroi Koibito Park

Shiroi Koibito Park was my next stop. A favourite destination for many chocolate enthusiasts, it is a sweet fantasy land that attracts everyone to come and learn the manufacturing process and history of the famous Hokkaido confectionery, Shiroi Koibito.

The park has a variety of attractions, starting with a fun tour to Chocotopia House where a lovely projection mapping show introduced us to the four revolutionary inventions in chocolate making. Many precious antiques and chocolate cups in exquisite designs made from Meissen porcelain were exhibited in the next room.

A highlight, however, was a factory tour to witness the production lines of Shiroi Koibito cookies and also Baumkuchen, one of the most popular cakes in Japan. Through the large glass windows, we saw a row of machines and workers doing their jobs at each of the six stations. The numbers of packages of the sweets that were just being finished were also updated in real-time on a large screen.

Delightful attractions in the compound of Shiroi Koibito Park. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Showcased on the opposite side of the walking tour was a diorama featuring movable scenes of workers making the sweets. This adorable replica made the tour even more delightful for all visitors -- young and adults.

Shiroi Koibito Park opens daily from 10am to 6pm and the fee is ¥800 (¥400 for children). However, many areas on the premises are open free of charge, including the beautiful English-style rose garden which was filled with colourful flowers.

Visitors are recommended to try the park's original sweets at the red Cafe London Bus, take delight in a soft-serve ice cream at Softcream House Canterbury, or shop for Shiroi Koibito products at Piccadilly shop. Restaurants are also available there.

Left A factory where the famous Shiroi Koibito cookies are produced. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

European-style buildings at Shiroi Koibito Park. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

A projection mapping at Chocotopia House of Shiroi Koibito Park. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Sapporo Beer Museum

As Sapporo is the birthplace of Japanese beer, Sapporo Beer Museum should be on the to-go list. The only museum dedicated to beer, it recounts the long history of Sapporo Beer, one of the oldest and most popular beer brands in the country.

On the third floor of the red-brick building, visitors can expand their beer knowledge and learn about the people involved in Japan's brewing history. Also exhibited there are vintage brewing equipment, beer bottles and retro advertisements.

A display at Sapporo Beer Museum. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Located next to the museum is Sapporo Beer Garden that serves fresh-brewed draughts and some of Hokkaido's finest meat and produce in massive beer halls.

The museum was registered as one of the Hokkaidō Heritage sites in 2004. It's located in Sapporo Garden Park and is easily accessible from Sapporo Station. The museum opens free of charge for self-guided tours, daily from 11am to 6pm (except Monday).

A massive copper boiling pot at Sapporo Beer Museum. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Mt Moiwa Ropeway

My last stop that all tourists shouldn't miss was Mt Moiwa Ropeway. Located 5km southwest of central Sapporo, the 531m-high mountain is renowned for its panoramic views of the city and the surrounding natural beauty.

To access to the summit of the mountain, we had to take a ropeway that took about five minutes to transport passengers from the base to a mid-station. Then, a mini cable car took us through the forest for around three minutes to reach the summit.

Because we chose to go here at nighttime, we had to brave strong winds and cold temperature that made it rather difficult for me to hold my camera still to take pictures of the glowing and beautiful cityscape below. This small adventure was rather short, though it was one of the most memorable experiences for me.

The peak observation deck at Mt Moiwa Ropeway. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Mt Moiwa Ropeway is open daily from 10.30am to 10pm (except New Year's Eve). A round-trip ticket between the mountain base and summit is ¥2,100 per adult (¥1,050 per child).

Actually, there're many other famous attractions that can give us a fuller picture of the city. I hope to visit all of them next time if I get the chance to go back to Sapporo.

Grand Mercure Sapporo Odori Park is a 4-star hotel located at 1 Nishi-11-chome, Kita‑1‑jo, Chuo‑ku. It accommodates 294 spacious guestrooms, from 24m² to 120m², and 23 convention and banquet halls.

Its buffet restaurant, Le Sensoriel, is set in an elegant interior on the ground floor. It serves both Western and Japanese cuisine, including dishes with local Hokkaido ingredients — for breakfast between 7am and 9.30am.

Mt Moiwa Ropeway. Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

Guests can enjoy an evening social at the lobby lounge, which offers a selection of alcoholic beverages, as well as coffee and tea with some snacks. The lounge is also open for a night cap where guests can spend some time sipping a glass of whiskey, brandy, shocu or other spirits.

As the hotel is not far from Odori Park, it is a good option for those planning to visit festivals at the park or explore central Sapporo. The hotel is around 90 minutes from New Chitose Airport by airport bus.