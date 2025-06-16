Explore the Balkans with Siam Society

Siam Society is holding a study trip to explore the Balkans through Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, from Sept 4-16.

Located in southeastern Europe, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina are two countries with rich histories, cultures and natural beauty -- shaped by their shared past as part of the former Yugoslavia.

The trip will take participants to discover the deep historical and cultural ties between the two and the legacy of their time in Yugoslavia. They will witness Serbia's spiritual landscapes, Bosnia-Herzegovina's historic towns and stroll along the peaceful Danube River.

In Serbia, the journey will begin in Belgrade with stops at the Kalemegdan Fortress and National Museum. This is a chance to hike through Fruška Gora, Serbia's oldest national park that offers both tranquil walks and a deep connection to Serbia's Orthodox Christian heritage.

The tour will continue along the Danube River to Golubac Fortress and a cruise through a picturesque gorge, passing historical landmarks like Trajan's Plaque. It also includes exploring remarkable Serbian monasteries in the central region.

In Bosnia-Herzegovina, the trip will explore Sarajevo and its blend of Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian influences, offering a fascinating contrast to the stories of war and resilience that have shaped the country's modern identity.

This is also an opportunity to discover the architectural beauty of Mostar, home to the iconic Stari Most bridge and learn about its symbolic importance after the Bosnian War. The diverse landscapes of Bosnia, from rivers to mountains, will provide a glimpse into the country's natural wonders and enduring spirit.

The fee is 144,000 baht (140,000 baht for members). Booking with full payment should be made by July 6.