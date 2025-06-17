The Crest Collection debuts in Thailand

The Ascott Thailand recently opened the doors to La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, which also marks the debut of the brand in Thailand.

On Sukhumvit 38, The Crest Collection brand bringes its signature story-driven luxury concept to the city for the first time. La Clef Bangkok offers 115 bespoke serviced residences, ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments.

The property is inspired by the brand’s signature concept, “A Story Behind Every Door”, which celebrates the unique character and heritage of its location. This concept is reflected in the interiors and design details, creating a meaningful connection between guests and the neighbourhood.

Drawing inspiration from the French “art de vivre”, La Clef Bangkok brings together three defining pillars — gastronomy, art and philosophy, and fashion and perfume — through immersive interior design and curated experiences. Guests will enjoy refined amenities including a swimming pool, onsen, residents' lounge and a fitness centre.

Designed primarily for residents, including business travellers and expatriates, La Clef Bangkok aims to offer a refined lifestyle with bespoke services and well-appointed facilities. To celebrate La Clef’s arrival, guests who book and check in by July 31 will earn triple Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) points.