A floral wonderland

Last month, I had a chance to visit two famous tourist attractions during my short stay in Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Around 80km from Haneda district in Tokyo, we arrived at Ashikaga city and spent several hours at Ashikaga Flower Park, one of Japan's most enchanting floral destinations.

Tsutsuji Suspension Bridge is 130m long and 38m high.

The hot spring at the Grand Mercure Nasu Highlands Resort & Spa.

Reputed for delivering a breathtaking floral spectacle all year round, the park is said to boast more than 30,000 tulips in early spring and a rainbow garden full of roses of more than 500 varieties, clematis and rhododendron later in the season.

At the beginning of summer, the park is filled with more than 200,000 Japanese iris flowers and 1,500 hydrangeas. Then, about 1,500 tropical water lilies bloom across the open-air pond from July to September.

In autumn, visitors can expect to get dazzled by beautiful purple flower fields as the park will be covered with 300,000 amethyst sage between October and November. In winter, the park attracts both locals and travellers to see an award-winning illumination show, which is presented from October to February.

The highlight of the park, however, is wisteria. Hailed as having the most beautiful wisteria in the world, the park houses three large 160-year-old wisteria trellises which span around 1,000m², a rare double-petalled wisteria trellis, wisteria trained as garden trees and an 80m-long tunnel of white wisteria.

Vibrant flowers bloom at Ashikaga Flower Park.

Azaleas bloom along the way to Tsutsuji Suspension Bridge.

Wisteria is one of Japan's ancient flowering plants known for its cascading clusters of purple, violet, blue or white blooms. The best time to see them in full bloom at the park is from late April to mid-May. As we stopped by days after that period, we saw no hanging wisteria vines.

However, we were blessed with a sea of vivid red, pink, white and purple azalea bushes, not to mention vibrant flowers of many species including roses, clematis, rhododendrons and peonies that were blossoming throughout the park.

Ashikaga Flower Park opens daily from 10am to 5pm. Admission fee ranges from ¥400 to ¥2,300 (90 baht to 520 baht).

Less than 120km away from the park, we arrived at Nasu, a highland resort town located in the northeastern part of the prefecture.

This is a popular destination for Japanese people in Tokyo who want to take a break from city life and enjoy beautiful scenery. The town reminded me of Khao Yai, a national park only a 2.5-hour drive from Bangkok. It's a top pick for Thais wishing to spend a weekend close to nature.

Nasu has a variety of attractions including hot springs (or onsens), animal parks, museums and hiking trails. As it rained all morning on that day, we had to cancel our plan to take a ride on Nasu Ropeway to get to the highest peak in the Nasu mountain range.

Fortunately, we could capture panoramic views of the mountain range from Tsutsuji Suspension Bridge in the afternoon as the rain stopped and the sky was rather clear.

The bridge features a wooden walkway, with metal mesh flooring in the middle, that spans around 130m with a height of 38m above the forest floor.

Azaleas.

It's a popular spot for nature enthusiasts to view azalea flowers in full bloom from mid-May to mid-June. We spotted many azalea shrubs that coloured the lush green landscape in pink, red and orange along the way to the bridge.

Actually, tsutsuji is a Japanese word for azalea, a subgroup within the rhododendron genus. The flowers are known in Thailand as kulap phanpi (thousand-year rose) and are mostly cultivated in cooler climates in the northern region.

Tsutsuji Suspension Bridge is open every day, free of charge. It is only around 4km from the Grand Mercure Nasu Highlands Resort & Spa where I spent two serene nights in a superior twin room with mountain view.

This is a 4-star hotel situated at the foot of Nasu mountain range. Its 13-storey building accommodates 189 spacious guestrooms of more than 36m² each and 22 conference and banquet halls.

The hotel offers a blend of international standards and local charm for travellers. Its sole buffet restaurant on the top floor serves Western and Japanese fusion cuisine for breakfast, while the dinner buffet offers a rich variety of dishes presented with a modern flair.

Besides a lobby lounge for an evening social and a night cap, and indoor and outdoor playgrounds for children, the hotel offers natural hot springs or onsen, outdoor bath, public bath and sauna. After soaking in the hot spring, guests can relax in a serene lounge. This is a calm space gently lit by soft light that also presents flowing music and subtle fragrances.