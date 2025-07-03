Six Senses Bangkok to open in Silom

Six Senses has signed a hotel management agreement with Narai Hospitality Group to introduce Six Senses Bangkok as part of Hatai, a visionary mixed-use development on the site of the iconic Narai Hotel in the heart of Silom.

Narai Hotel first opened its doors in 1968, becoming a trailblazer in Thailand’s hospitality story as a grand gathering place that shaped Silom’s skyline and set the scene for its business and social district. For more than five decades, its dedication to exceptional service and unique offerings made it a beloved establishment for travellers, celebrities and royalty. Now, in partnership with Narai Hospitality Group, a new chapter begins with Six Senses Bangkok.

Six Senses Bangkok will offer an intimate experience, with around 100 spacious rooms and suites providing a peaceful retreat from the city’s energy, along with a balance of wellness spaces and intuitive, heartfelt hospitality.

Narai Hotel’s original wooden foundation has been carefully extracted and will be repurposed and woven into the interior design, echoing the Six Senses philosophy of using local, sustainable and natural materials.

Crowning the hotel will be a 700m² suite and signature restaurant designed by Joyce Wang. Interiors are designed by Bar Studio complements the architectural vision throughout the property and extends to the main restaurant, which connects to a sky lobby via a sky garden incorporating elements of biophilic design.

The rooftop pool will draw swimmers from the indoors out to unwind after a busy day in the city. Six Senses Spa Bangkok will offer the brand’s signature blend of high-tech, high-touch treatments, and, as with all Six Senses properties, guests can expect integrated wellness offerings, mindful sleep programmes, nourishing cuisine and an authentic connection to the local community.

Six Senses Bangkok is scheduled to open shortly after the 60th anniversary of the original Narai Hotel in 2028, creating a fitting continuation of the legacy and marking a new milestone for both the hotel and the city.

Six Senses Bangkok is one of two hotels to open at Hatai, that will also feature premium retail and dining experiences, and community gathering spaces across almost 6,000m². Six Senses Bangkok will join Six Senses Samui and Six Senses Yao Noi in Thailand, alongside Six Senses Rome and Six Senses Kyoto. Hotels in London, Milan, Lisbon, Dubai, and Tel Aviv have also been announced.