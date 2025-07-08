PATA honours key tourism leaders gathering

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), in collaboration with the PATA Thailand Chapter and Centara Grand at CentralWorld, hosted a special evening event on June 17 to honour two prominent figures in Thailand’s tourism sector: Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, former president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); and Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the newly appointed director-general of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta).

Held at CRU Champagne Bar, the rooftop venue of Centara Grand, the event served as both a farewell to Mr Chiruit and a warm welcome to Mr Siripakorn.

Peter Semone, chair of PATA, praised both individuals for their long-standing collaboration with the association. "Today, I am honoured to celebrate two of PATA’s dearest friends, both of whom have dedicated many years to supporting our mission," he said. "We thank Khun Chiruit for his leadership at TCEB and look forward to what comes next for him. At the same time, we congratulate Khun Siripakorn on his new role and anticipate continued close cooperation with Dasta."

Ben Montgomery, corporate ambassador of Centara Hotels & Resorts and chairperson of the PATA Thailand Chapter, highlighted the importance of continuity and collaboration within the tourism sector. "PATA is built on meaningful connections that span generations. As we honour both past contributions and future potential, we aim to bring together leaders across sectors to ensure continued progress for our industry."

During his tenure at TCEB, Mr Chiruit was instrumental in positioning Thailand as a regional MICE hub. His leadership saw close partnerships with PATA on major events such as the PATA Travel Mart and Destination Marketing Forum, where TCEB provided strategic and technological support to elevate Thailand’s role in regional tourism development.

Mr Siripakorn, formerly deputy governor for international marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), was widely recognised for his commitment to sustainable tourism. His appointment to lead Dasta, a key PATA ally and leading voice for sustainability in Thailand, signals a strong continuation of joint efforts in responsible destination development.

The evening was attended by several leading figures in Thailand’s tourism sector, including TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Supawan Teerarat, president of the National Food Institute.