Saii Hotels & Resorts' new chapter

Saii Hotels & Resorts, the lifestyle hospitality brand under S Hotels & Resorts, recently announced its official relaunch, introducing a refreshed brand identity and a new motto of “Peace Of Mind Is The Ultimate Luxury".

SAii Lagoon Maldives.

Saii, stylised as SAii, started in September 2019 with the launch of Saii Lagoon Maldives. There are four Saii properties in Thailand: Saii Laguna Phuket, Saii Phi Phi Island Village and adult-only Saii Koh Samui Villas.

SAii Koh Samui Villas.

SAii Phi Phi Island Village.

Saii 's new chapter is evident at Saii Laguna Phuket, which underwent a complete renovation and launched its first Saii Spa. The three-storey buildings boast spacious rooms and suites with lagoon views, ocean views or ocean front.

SAii Laguna Phuket.

Their five F&B outlets — Terra&Mar, The Club, Miss Olive Oyl, bean & Co and Mr Tomyam — offer different dining experiences throughout the day. The breakfast service at Terra&Mar is expansive, with the highlights being southern delicacies such as Bai liang pad khai and Moo hong. Built over a lake, The Club is for Club and Suite level guests to enjoy various perks throughout the day, from breakfast service (albeit not as expansive as Terra&Mar) to sundowners. Get pampered in a private room or a foot massage on a recliner at Saii Spa.

SAii Spa.

Saii’s new brand identity is aimed towards intentional travellers and emphasises personal wellbeing and local connections through the launch of six signatures. They are:

• Saii Local Gurus – Friendly, on-the-ground experts who help guests discover hidden gems and local favourites to make their stays personal and authentic.

• Saii Wellness Gurus – Wellness professionals, who offer personalised care for mind, body and spirit through yoga or spa sessions.

• Sensory Lobbies – Calming, light-filled spaces that greet guests with tranquil scents, soft textures and natural elements for ease upon arrival.

• EQ Check-in – A choice between check-in via the Saii Resorts & Hotels app (not Saii Resorts, which is no longer in use) or a personal welcome from the staff. The app comes in handy during your stay as it allows you to browse through the Saii offerrings at your fingertips.

• Digital Detox – Guests are invited to unplug to truly reconnect with nature, themselves and their companions, while their gadgets are securely stored and charged for them.

• Fresh, Healthy, Happy – A dining concept celebrating the sustainably-sourced ingredients, prepared to nourish the body and mind.

As expected from a modern hospitality brand, Saii is also committed to sustainability and community-focused travel. In addition to receiving the Green Globe certification, Saii properties in Phuket and the Maldives were the first to receive the EIC (Environmental Impact Certification) by The Events Industry Council.

Their other green initiatives include single-use plastic elimination, carbon emission reduction, marine conservation (case in point, Saii Phi Phi Island Village's Marine Discovery Centre) and collaborating with local artisans and producers to support regional economies.