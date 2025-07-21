The Britannic Explorer makes history

The Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales, will make history on July 21 for its maiden voyage.

The train’s interiors have been meticulously crafted by London-based studio Albion Nord, in collaboration with Luke Edward Hall, Mel Campion and Olly Fathers. The eight carriages seamlessly weave British wit and charm into every detail. Bold fabrics, layered textures and hand-selected antiques draw inspiration from the beauty of the surrounding landscapes. Natural materials like wood, stone and wool are paired with earthy tones and tactile finishes.

Each of the train’s 18 cabins, comprising three Grand Suites and 15 Suites, has been crafted in Britain and offers sweeping views of Britain’s rugged coastlines and rolling hills. Whether guests choose to unwind in the privacy of their cabins, rejuvenate in the onboard spa or savour exceptional fare in the restaurant cars, the experience is luxurious.

Departing from London Victoria Station, guests will embark on three-night itineraries to some of the nation’s most iconic regions: dramatic coastlines of Cornwall, majestic landscapes of the Lake District, and the storied heartlands of Wales. Under chef Simon Rogan, a pioneer of Britain's farm-to-fork movement, executive head chef Sven-Hanson Britt executes seasonal menus that showcase the finest British produce. Well-being is given equal prominence with a dedicated Wellness Suite, created in partnership with Wildsmith.

In Cornwall, highlights include coastal sailing and revitalising yoga sessions by the sea; wild swimming, rowing and paddle boarding in the Lake District; and scenic valley hikes, lavender farm visits, wood-fired saunas, and art classes in the heart of Wales. To complement the rail experience, guests are invited to extend their journey with a seamless pre- or post-journey stay at The Cadogan in London.

For those travelling on the Lake District itinerary, when travelling through the Cotswolds, guests will enjoy a gala dinner at the two Michelin-starred Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons by chef-patron Raymond Blanc in Oxfordshire.