Italy's Mount Vesuvius closed to tourists over wildfire

TERZIGNO, Italy - Italian firefighters and the army on Sunday tackled a wildfire on the flanks of Mount Vesuvius, with all hiking routes up the volcano near Naples closed to tourists.

The national fire service said it had 12 teams on the ground and six Canadair planes fighting the blaze, which has torn through the national park in southern Italy since Friday.

"The fire-fighting continues ceaselessly on three fronts", the Campania Region said in a statement.

The army created a fire break and reinforcement firefighters were brought in from other areas of Italy, while onsite teams used drones to better monitor the spread of the fire, the region and fire service said.

The park's head Raffaele de Luca said the area affected covered some 500 hectares.

"For safety reasons and to facilitate firefighting and cleanup operations in the affected areas, all activities along the Vesuvius National Park trail network are suspended until further notice," the park said in a statement Saturday.

Nearly 620,000 people visited the crater of the active volcano in 2024, according to the park.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from the Pompeii archeological site, which was buried by Vesuvius' eruption during Roman times. The site, however, remained open to tourists.

Experts say European countries are becoming ever more vulnerable to wildfires due to intensifying summer heatwaves linked to global warming.

On Mount Vesuvius, "the firefighting efforts are particularly delicate due to both the weather conditions -- high temperatures and wind -- and the pine needles, which contribute to the spread of the flames," said Italo Giulivo, head of the region's civil protection department.

Italy's biggest agricultural association Coldiretti said the fires were "an enormous disaster" for vineyards and farms in an area well known for its wine, apricots and tomatoes.

The local prosecutors' office has opened an investigation into the origin of the fires.