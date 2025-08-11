Hillside haven

Villa 360 Resort and Spa had a major glow-up, being transformed with a Centara makeover, and reborn anew as Centara Villas Phi Phi Island on Krabi's Phi Phi Don Island.

After a 60-minute speedboat ride from Ao Po Grand Marina, other guests and I arrived at the picturesque Loh Ba Khao Bay. We were warmly greeted by the resort's staff, who helped us (especially those with a proclivity for motion sickness) set foot on the floating dock, alongside a vista of villas perched on a hillside amid lush surroundings. The villas with pointy roofs blend in with the natural landscape, while looking out to the Andaman Sea and the bay view.

Our group was then chauffeured shortly uphill to the open-air lobby where guests can fully enjoy the stunning view of the bay with a coconut in hand and feast their eyes on many shades of blue, thanks to the sky and the sea as far as the eye can see, as well as Ko Yung, Ko Mai Phai and tiny boats on the horizon. Definitely a sight to behold. Don't forget to check out the elephant sculpture near the lobby for an auspicious stay.

Opened on May 1, Centara Villas Phi Phi Island features only 41 accommodation units across six categories, with more units coming in the next phase. All rooms look inviting with an earth tone palette and showcase artworks inspired by the resort's locality.

Villa Ocean View, the most basic tier, starts rather large at 54m², 10m² of which is the balcony, and has everything you need for a satisfying stay. Underneath the vaulted ceiling, the bedroom and the living space are seamlessly combined into one spacious space, with a daybed nook next to the bay window on one side.

The comfy bed is positioned opposite the glass door, which opens to the private balcony. The bathroom is quite sizeable in comparison to the total room size and comes with a bathtub for you to luxuriate in.

You'll want to spend some time on the balcony to take in the spectacular view overlooking the bay. In the early morning, you can see how much the water recedes and shallow water is revealed, to the chirping of greater racket-tailed drongo (if you're lucky) and, in the evening, the bay is filled up with glistening water.

You can live large in the Duplex Suite Ocean View Private Pool, the sole top-tier unit. The 145m² room breaks down into 80m² in indoor space, while the rest is the balcony and outdoor space with a private pool.

Given the resort's hillside location, steepness is inevitable, but you can always order a golf cart ride to the hotel's facilities through the Centara app, which comes in handy in many ways, from booking a cooking class to joining a sunrise tai-chi.

However, there are walkways around the villas and among the trees and bushes that connect guests to the main facilities located downhill. I suggest you take these walks in nature instead of the main road, as they provide pleasant strolls with several landings along the way where you can pace yourself while enjoying the view.

This way, you can also work up your appetite (and get your pedometer up) before your breakfast at the open-air Maya Breeze restaurant, which serves a selection of international cuisines from Hainanese chicken rice to sautéed spinach in addition to the usual suspects during the breakfast service.

Do make a point of coming back here for another meal when Thai southern dishes are served with a proper zest. Bouncy Phuket-style fish balls are drenched in green-chilli seafood dip. Bai liang phad khai (stir-fry melindjo leaves with eggs) comes with dried shrimps and tiny cubes of tofu. Rice vermicelli with crab curry is served with ajad or relish, hard-boiled eggs and assorted veggies. The spicy and sour fish curry is properly fiery, as it should be, and comes with young coconut shoots to buffer some heat. Maya Breeze also hosts special nights where guests can dine on a set menu while being serenaded with live music.

For a sophisticated yet intimate wine dinner as the sun goes down, you can opt for Jantra (a fancy word for moon in Thai) Bar where Italian Neapolitan cuisine takes centre stage. Expect the likes of Scallop with strawberry salsa and house-made radish pickle, Fish crudo made of three types of locally-caught fish, Aussie Wagyu steak with red wine sauce and potato puree and Brûlée cheesecake.

Chef Umed Singh, who previously worked at Centara Ras Fushi Maldives, is in charge of the kitchen, while the credit for southern Thai dishes goes to chef Suwit. It's obvious that Centara aims high when it comes to its food offerings.

Besides Maya Breeze and Jantra, Centara also offers Talee Bar for a chillout session with drinks and tapas right next to the sea and The Pool Deck for poolside light bites and cocktails.

While there are several activities on site at Centara to while away your time with from hitting the gym, taking a dip in the main swimming pool, yoga, kayaking to stand-up paddle boarding, you can go for a real adventure with a six-hour excursion called "Adventerous Phi Phi Islands", which entails a boat ride to various destinations, including Koh Phi Phi Leh, Viking Cape and Loh Samah Bay for simply marvelling at majestic archipelago, snorkelling and (of course) snapping pictures for your social media.

If you miss a bustling vibe, you can book a longtail-boat ride to the Ton Sai Pier through the app. After an active day, book a well-deserved pampering session at Spa Cenvaree, which only has two private rooms and let the tension melt away.

You can take it easy and enjoy your serene getaway among nature, or live a little at Centara Villas Phi Phi Island. Take advantage of the "Stay 3, Pay 2" offer available until Sept 30. The stay starts at three nights, but you can enjoy up to nine nights for the price of six.