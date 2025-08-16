SIGN IN Subscribe
E-ticketing coming to six Thai marine parks in October
System expected to make booking more convenient and help with crowd management

TRAVEL

PUBLISHED : 16 Aug 2025 at 18:56

WRITER: Post Reporters

Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phangnga province is one of six marine national parks to be issued with e-tickets for entry from mid-October. (Photo: Mu Ko Similan National Park)
E-ticketing will be introduced at six Thai marine national parks from mid-October, allowing visitors to book and pay for admission online, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

Director-general Athapol Charoenshunsa said the system would soon be ready at the following national parks:

  • Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi
  • Mu Ko Phangnga
  • Mu Ko Similan
  • Than Bok Khorani
  • Mu Ko Surin
  • Ko Lanta.

Visitors will be able to reserve and pay for entry via the QueQ mobile application or the DNP website. Once payment is made, the system will generate a QR or verification code, which must be presented to park officials upon arrival.

The e-ticket system offers convenience and faster processing during check-in, helps with crowd management and enhances transparency in revenue collection, said Mr Athapol.

Eventually the system will cover all 156 parks nationwide. Marine parks have been chosen first due to their multiple entry points and the requirement that all visiting vessels use designated piers equipped with DNP scanning systems.

In a related development, Mr Athapol said the department has bought 40 additional high-speed inflatable boats to enhance tourist safety.

Rangers will use the boats to patrol and ensure compliance with environmental rules, such as prohibitions on wastewater discharge and littering in marine areas.

