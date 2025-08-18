IHG's premium brand to make Thai debut

Voco Bangkok Surawong, under the IHG Hotels & Resorts umbrella, will open later this year. The hotel marks the debut of IHG’s premium brand, Voco hotels in Thailand.

Anchored by the brand hallmarks "Come On In", "Me Time" and "voco life", the brand creates uplifting experiences led by easy-going yet attentive hosts, with each property reflecting its own individual charm. Voco Bangkok Surawong blends relaxed comfort with playful character. Guests are welcomed into 244 thoughtfully designed rooms, intuitive service and subtle nods to local culture.

The hotel will house Deckles Smokehouse, offering a US smokehouse experience featuring perfectly smoked meats, fresh seafood and signature sauces crafted by expert pit masters. Enjoy all-day comfort food, classic desserts and snacks paired with US beer on tap, growlers, towers, a curated wine list, large format cocktails and nostalgic American sodas. The northern Spanish-inspired Tasca Bar will offer Spanish coffee and breakfast tapas, with an extensive selection of gins, wines and sangria, and indoor and terrace seating.

The hotel offers a range of room types, including Superior, Deluxe, Junior Suite and Suite, with varying sizes and bed configurations. It will also have an outdoor lap pool, 24-hour gym and spa.