SIGN IN Subscribe
IHG's premium brand to make Thai debut
text size
Life
Travel

IHG's premium brand to make Thai debut

Voco Bangkok Surawong opens end of the year

TRAVEL

PUBLISHED : 18 Aug 2025 at 17:24

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

Voco Bangkok Surawong, under the IHG Hotels & Resorts umbrella, will open later this year. The hotel marks the debut of IHG’s premium brand, Voco hotels in Thailand.

Anchored by the brand hallmarks "Come On In", "Me Time" and "voco life", the brand creates uplifting experiences led by easy-going yet attentive hosts, with each property reflecting its own individual charm. Voco Bangkok Surawong blends relaxed comfort with playful character. Guests are welcomed into 244 thoughtfully designed rooms, intuitive service and subtle nods to local culture.

The hotel will house Deckles Smokehouse, offering a US smokehouse experience featuring perfectly smoked meats, fresh seafood and signature sauces crafted by expert pit masters. Enjoy all-day comfort food, classic desserts and snacks paired with US beer on tap, growlers, towers, a curated wine list, large format cocktails and nostalgic American sodas. The northern Spanish-inspired Tasca Bar will offer Spanish coffee and breakfast tapas, with an extensive selection of gins, wines and sangria, and indoor and terrace seating.

The hotel offers a range of room types, including Superior, Deluxe, Junior Suite and Suite, with varying sizes and bed configurations. It will also have an outdoor lap pool, 24-hour gym and spa. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

YouTube turns to AI to spot children posing as adults

YouTube turns to AI to spot children posing as adults

Life
Association revises digital spending forecast to 5% growth

Association revises digital spending forecast to 5% growth

Life
The Speak Easy

The Speak Easy

Life
E-ticketing coming to six Thai marine parks in October

E-ticketing coming to six Thai marine parks in October

Life
Back in black

Back in black

Life

TRENDING