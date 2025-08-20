Kromo Bangkok opens on Sept 24

Kromo Bangkok, Thailand’s first Curio Collection by Hilton, is accepting bookings ahead of its Sept 24 opening.

Hilton’s lifestyle brand, Curio Collection by Hilton, a collection of global hotels handpicked for their individual flair, will make its Thailand debut next month with the opening of Kromo Bangkok, Curio Collection by Hilton, on Sukhumvit 29.

The 28-storey property promises a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates Bangkok’s creative energy through locally inspired design, curated dining and panoramic city views.

Inspired by Bangkok’s full ceremonial name, which hails it as "The City Of Nine Gems" symbolising prosperity and auspiciousness, the hotel channels the city’s artistic spirit through design. Featuring subtle locally inspired touches and curated works by Thai artists and designers, the hotel offers 306 rooms and suites, which are each designed as a serene retreat in soft white, pale pink and light brown tones.

In-room amenities include a 55-inch TV, Bluetooth sound system, Nespresso machine with Rise capsules, custom Harnn toiletry and bathrobes featuring a bespoke design by Thai collage artist Nakrob Moonmanas.

Guests can indulge in French-inspired dining at Colette, an all-day bistro inspired by a free-spirited traveller’s love for Thailand. Vilah Creative Social Space on the 10th floor offers a stylish setting to unwind or gather with friends, while the rooftop infinity pool and fitness centre provide an escape with striking views over the city.

Given its central location, the hotel offers convenient access to BTS Asok and Phrom Phong, as well as MRT Sukhumvit and is less than a 10-minute walk radius from prime shopping destinations.

To celebrate its opening, Kromo Bangkok is offering an exclusive offer with special rates, 5,000 Hilton Honors bonus points per stay, late check-out until 2pm and a complimentary signature cocktail at Colette per guest. Early birds can avail of the offer for stays from Sept 24 to Feb 24, 2026.