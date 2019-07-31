Get tough on big-bike drivers

As big bikes gain in popularity, the increasing frequency of accidents involving the high-powered machines points to the need for stricter driver licensing regulations. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

The frequency of accidents involving high-powered motorcycles spotlights the need for officials to come up with better regulations for riders, who need a higher level of skill and more maturity.

Big-bike accidents have grabbed public attention over the past five days, as all ended up with fatalities.

It started with the death of Patnarin Phongthannikorn, a son of the famous Music Train record company founder, who was decapitated in a high-speed crash on the flyover above Khlong Tan intersection on Saturday.

On Monday, Roongrit Jaksukaew was drowned when his 300cc motorcycle plunged into Phra Khanong canal. The latest victims were on Tuesday, when a big bike driven by Amornrat Klaothanom hit a motorcycle with a side cart in Nop Phi Tham district in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

The big bike driver was killed, as was Parita Dokbua, the 14-year-old girl driving the smaller sidecart motorbike. Her younger sister told police the big bike was moving at high speed when it hit her sister as she was entering the soi.

These accidents underline the dangers inherent in riding big bikes, which have become very popular.

The Land Transport Department has defined a big bike as a motorcycle with and engine capacity of 400cc or more. But others, including the Road Safety Thailand Policy Foundation, say it should start from 250cc.

The death toll involving motorbikes of 250cc or more doubled in 2016 to 285 from 145 in 2014, according to the road safety foundation, which monitors accidents and promotes road safety.

About 60 people die in road accidents every day, 70% of them involving motorcycles. In three out of every four fatalities, the motorcyclists killed were not wearing safety helmets.

"Safety helmets are not the only answer to solving the problems," Thanaphong Jinawong, director of the foundation’s academic centre for road safety, told CU Radio of Chulalongkorn University on Wednesday.

"If we do not handle the speed problem, wearing helmets cannot save lives."

In the crash involving Patnarin on Saturday, he was, at least, wearing a helmet when he was killed.

Dr Thanapong also pointed to the lack of age limits as a problem iin big-bike accidents.

Thailand has no age limit for riding high-powered motorcycles. Licensed riders aged 18 or more can drive any type of motorcycle. Many other countries set the starting age for a licence for motorcycle of 250cc or more at 21 or 24 years, he told CU Radio.

Riders or high-powered motorcycles need extra skills to properly control the machines, he added.

"And it is not only about driving skills," Dr Thanapong said. "It is also about maturity when it comes to the decision-making process."

The Highway Police Division has called for stricter regulations for big-bike drivers, but says reform has to start at the Land Transport Department.

Department deputy director-general Kamol Buranapong said the department plans on introducing additional requirements for people applying for a licence for high-powered motorcycles of 400cc or more.

An applicant will also be required to undergo training before seeking a licence for a big bike, he said.