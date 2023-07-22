Respect the charter

A parliamentary resolution on Wednesday that rejected the renomination of Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister has perplexed most, if not all, legal experts in the country, many of whom may be wondering if it complies with the 2017 charter.

But what is more worrying is the continued use of this resolution in the next round of voting, when it is expected to be applied to a candidate from Pheu Thai. Under the resolution, each PM candidate can only be nominated once.

The question is whether this process is the best way of choosing an important position like a prime minister. Don't our candidates deserve to be given more than a one-off opportunity to seek bipartisan support, negotiate, and fine-tune their stance and press on with lobbying?

On Wednesday, several parliamentarians cited the parliamentary meeting's regulation No.41, which prohibits the resubmission of a failed motion during the same session. It needs to be stressed that our current constitution imposes no limits on the renomination of PM candidates.

It is rather puzzling that a number of parliamentarians insisted Mr Pita's nomination, which had already been rejected by the parliament on July 13, was a motion.

As the heated debates on this technicality drew on without a consensus, the chamber sought a vote, as allowed by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha after the session had dragged on for more than eight hours. The coalition bloc eventually lost by 394 votes to 312.

Mr Pita's role as MP has also been suspended by the charter court over iTV share-holding allegations. And yet the use of regulation No.41 to vote for selecting a prime minister has raised eyebrows among constitutional law experts.

Among them is Borwornsak Uwanno, former chair of a constitution drafting committee (CDC), who promptly criticised the resolution and urged the House Speaker to uphold the democratic principle that no regulations can overrule the supreme law. The speaker remains silent on the issue despite mounting public anger.

Mr Borwornsak argues that the parliament's interpretation is not final. He urged anyone who thought their rights were violated to approach the Ombudsman, who is able to determine whether the parliamentary resolution was a breach of the charter.

As of now, however, the MFP -- despite dropping its plan to nominate Mr Pita again, and which is instead now supporting Pheu Thai's candidacy -- has done the right thing by petitioning the charter court. The former CDC chair has also urged the charter court to look into the matter.

Sadly, this is not the first time the constitution has been challenged.

A glaring example occurred in December 2020 when it ruled in favour of embattled PM Prayut Chan-o-cha over, who turned the army's welfare housing into his private residence.

In the latest case, the House speaker should listen to the legal experts and take steps to control the damage. Next week, the parliament will vote again.

The resolution will undeniably make the PM candidacy and vote more rigid and perhaps lead to the switching of political alliances.

Mr Wan must know he has a moral obligation to do things right -- and right away.