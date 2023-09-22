Focus on economy first

Strengthening the Thai passport is one of the Srettha Thavisin administration's top priorities. It was among the cabinet's agenda items during their first meeting earlier this month.

The policy, which is deemed necessary by a government in dire need to elevate sentiment, if successful, would be a great convenience to a large number of Thais.

While Thailand welcomes more than 40 million travellers, some without visa requirements, Thai passport holders have limits. According to this year's Guide Passport Ranking Index, the power of the Thai passport is ranked 71st among global passports. It's on par with some of its Asean friends, except for Singapore, which now ranks No.1.

Singaporean passport holders can have visa-free access to 192 out of 227 travel destinations worldwide. Japan dipped to No.3, when compared with the previous year, after Germany, Italy and Spain, which are tied for second place. Malaysia, meanwhile, rose to No.11 in this year's ranking.

Currently, regular Thai passport holders can enjoy visa exemptions in only 34 countries, while diplomatic and other official passport holders can travel without a visa to 88 out of 227 destinations.

The government's goal to elevate the status of the Thai passport is a challenge for the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) to tackle, as it is in charge of access negotiations with the US and countries in Europe and Asia.

Numerous Thai travellers, frustrated with complicated visa application processes, have complained about a lack of reciprocation regarding visa exemption. Citizens of most Western countries can enter the kingdom without a visa for up to 90 days, while Thais have no such privilege when travelling to these nations. But reciprocation may not be realistic for a country in need of foreign currency through tourism like Thailand.

Look at China. While Thailand has waived visa requirements for Chinese travellers, a move that drew much criticism from locals, there is no sign that Beijing will return the gesture.

Of course, the MFA must directly negotiate with its counterparts to achieve such an ambitious goal. But whether it will be a success does not entirely depend on the MFA alone. In fact, the government needs to do a lot more to raise the country's profile, particularly economic performance. Otherwise, it's quite impossible to increase our bargaining power on visa matters.

It must be said that the Phi Noi, or "little ghosts", phenomenon, where Thai workers enter South Korea as tourists to work illegally in the country, degrades the reputation of Thais, affecting visa and immigration policies against them. South Korean authorities estimated that the number of illegal Thai workers in the country has exceeded 100,000.

Employers take advantage of illegal migrants. The case of Boonchu Prawasenang, a 67-year-old illegal Thai worker who was found dead on a mountain in South Korea's Gyeonggi province early this year, comes to mind. His body was found near a pig farm he had lived and worked on for 10 years.

Boonchu's employer was subsequently arrested and charged with concealing the body. Authorities linked his death to unsanitary living conditions or bad weather.

The Srettha government should be aware it has to tackle issues like the little ghosts if it is serious about increasing the Thai passport's power.

The policy will be a success only when the government strengthens the economy, bringing down the unemployment rate.