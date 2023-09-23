Society must keep kids safe

The case in which a daughter and four sons were allegedly murdered by their parents is more than just abominable. The multiple killings that took place between 2013 and 2018 and which came to light only this week have raised big questions about how society and law enforcement failed to protect them.

It needs to be said that the two suspects -- Songsak Songsaeng, 46 and his fourth wife Sunan Nahuanin, 40 -- would have been left to their evil devices had a social media influencer -- Kanthat Chompalang -- not intervened and called on police to help two girls, aged 4 and 12, after a neighbour shared they were often physically assaulted by their father, Mr Songsak.

After being rescued by police, both girls said their father had also attacked and killed their younger sister. A subsequent police investigation found the corpse of the other daughter buried at the suspect's house in Kamphaeng Phet province.

Mr Songsak yesterday told police that he and his wife killed four more children and provided evidence of their whereabouts. Human bones buried a few years ago in Bang Sue district of Bangkok and found by police this week show their DNA matched Mr Songsak's.

He had 10 children by four wives. Police are also investigating a social media website that posted images of a handicapped girl in a bid to raise donations with a bank account listed under his name. Relatives told police his children were normal until they were physically attacked by their father and handicapped.

The nature of the crime has left society aghast and gripped by sorrow. What is even more shocking is how the suspects perpetuated such assaults without anyone intervening.

Mr Kanthat told media that a lack of action by neighbours helped perpetuate the crime. A community that remains silent and does nothing emboldens such perpetrators.

"Both girls had asked their neighbours for help so many times. But the adults did not believe them. It is the culture of Thais to not intervene in family affairs," he said.

Finally, a girl showed bruises and scars on her body to one neighbour who contacted Mr Kanthat. "Among a number of people in the neighbourhood, he was the only one who listened to the child and contacted me."

The case is just one of many child abuse cases. According to the Royal Thai Police, 1,307 children being physically assaulted came to seek help from police between 2003 and 2020 -- almost 80 cases a year or six cases per month. It would be no surprise if the figure was higher.

While individual problems -- economic hardship, the use of drugs and the personal problems of parents play a role in child abuse in families, one thing that has been missing is the government in helping detect such abuse.

There has been no systematic campaigns or support policy to encourage community members to report cases. In most child abuse cases, it's just left to the police to take care of, hopefully, before victims are severely injured or killed.

Such poor attention to the problem of child abuse also comes from a lack of commitment at the national level. Government policies on children have focused mainly on financial handouts, free tablets and free education. We have yet to hear our PM declare a war against violence within families.

Without adequate awareness, many children will remain at risk while neighbours and society as a whole turn a blind eye and look the other way.