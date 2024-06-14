Is there new hope for India's democracy?

Voters have pulled Indian democracy back from the brink. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third consecutive term, the failure of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to secure a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, will force Mr Modi to rely on several unpredictable allies to promote his legislative agenda.

To be sure, the results varied across the country. But the BJP lost key states -- including Uttar Pradesh, long considered a party stronghold -- after voters concerned about domestic economic issues rejected Mr Modi's growing focus on extreme Hindu nationalism and hate-fuelled rhetoric.

The election offers several lessons. For starters, the government's ability to control the narrative, both within and outside the country, is clearly waning as the reality of today's India becomes too grim to ignore.

While domestic elites and external observers had bought into the BJP's claims of economic prosperity, India's supposed boom has benefited only a small segment of the population. Most Indians face declining job prospects, stagnant or falling real wages, and sharp increases in the prices of essential goods. Polls show that these issues were at the top of voters' minds despite efforts to distract them with divisive rhetoric.

The limits of the BJP's divisive political agenda are also becoming increasingly apparent. Throughout the election campaign, Mr Modi and his party openly stoked Hindu fears.

Notably, most constituencies where offensive speeches were delivered voted against the BJP. The party even lost Ayodhya, where it recently inaugurated a huge temple to the god Ram on the site of a centuries-old mosque demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992.

Despite winning the election, Mr Modi's carefully constructed aura of invincibility has been shattered. His megalomania has failed him. Even in his own parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, his margin of victory shrank by nearly two-thirds.

It turns out that disseminating disinformation and propaganda through subservient news outlets and social-media platforms can take one only so far. Until recently, the BJP used its power to control TV, radio, and print media, and its IT cell dominated social media through a vast network of WhatsApp groups and "armies" of online trolls. But despite these efforts, critical voices have gained traction on digital platforms, supported by independent media outlets and younger bloggers.

Over the past few years, Mr Modi's government has tried to suppress criticism on social media, demanding that digital platforms remove content it disapproved of and proposing draconian digital media laws. But now that the BJP has lost its majority, its ability to silence online dissent may be impeded.

The election's implications will, of course, be much broader. The BJP must now rely on coalition partners, which requires the ability to negotiate and compromise -- skills Mr Modi and Amit Shah, his minister of home affairs and close confidant, are not known for. Moreover, the BJP's relationship with the other parties in the National Democratic Alliance is fundamentally transactional.

Coincidentally, India's history contradicts the claim that a coalition government would necessarily be bad for the economy. While coalitions may be more unstable, they enable more voices to be heard, making them more democratic and inclusive than one-party rule. Centralising authoritarians, on the other hand, are more likely to make serious mistakes, such as Mr Modi's disastrous 2016 demonetisation or the harsh Covid lockdowns, both imposed without consulting state governments or other political parties.

Perhaps the various institutions that succumbed to the BJP's demands will now rediscover their true roles and responsibilities and operate autonomously. This includes the law-enforcement agencies and tax authorities that the BJP has thoroughly weaponised, as well as the judiciary and the media. This shift may even lead to a government that is forced to address the many genuine problems plaguing India's economy and society rather than relying on propaganda and fostering division.

But India's democracy is not out of the woods yet. Fighting the poison of religious hatred that the BJP has injected into Indian society could take a long time. Similarly, the agencies and institutions compromised by Mr Modi's authoritarian tactics cannot easily revert to full autonomy. And the abuse of legal, regulatory, and administrative processes may continue and even intensify as Mr Modi's rule becomes increasingly precarious.

Nevertheless, Indian politics is competitive (albeit chaotic) once again. Hundreds of millions of Indians have reason to feel relieved. ©2024 Project Syndicate