Apocalypse won't happen tomorrow

The unprecedented convergence of four major court cases tomorrow is causing widespread apprehension among quite a few people, particularly among stock investors, as political uncertainty is running high.

One big nagging question is why the Constitutional Court chose to cram together three court cases for deliberation on the same day.

The first case concerns the constitutionality of four provisions of the senate election law. The court has scheduled to read its ruling at 9.30am.

The second case concerns the demand of 40 senators for the removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over his appointment of Phichit Chuenban, a lawyer who defended the Ratchadaphisek land deal for former prime minster Thaksin Shinawatra, and his ex-wife, Khunying Potjaman, as PM's Office minister.

The third case involves the Election Commission's demand for the court to dissolve the Move Forward Party and ban its executive committee members from politics for 10 years over its campaign policy to amend the lese majeste law.

The fourth case has nothing to do with the Constitutional Court.

It concerns Thaksin and the Office of the Attorney-General, which is scheduled to bring in Thaksin to indict him with lese majeste before the Criminal Court.

Some political observers have dubbed June 18 as an apocalyptic day for Thailand. They predict that the four worst case scenarios will happen tomorrow.

They are: Srettha may be removed from office and the government will be thrown into a limbo; the Move Forward Party will be disbanded and its executive committee members banished from politics for 10 years; the four provisions of the senate election law will be declared unconstitutional and the two rounds of senate selection already held invalidated; and, lastly, Thaksin appears before the court to be indicted and his bail application will be rejected by the court.

For the three cases under the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court, a ruling is scheduled to be read tomorrow on the constitutionality of the four provisions of the senate election law.

For the other, it will be the start of a hearing process after the court demanded the Election Commission submit a list of evidence related to the Move Forward Party's dissolution case.

For Mr Srettha's removal case, he only recently submitted additional evidence and the name of an extra witness to the court.

In two cases, the court will schedule the date for the next hearings. It will take some time for the court to finally set the dates.

Now that former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, one of Thailand's top legal hands, is helping Mr Srettha on the case, Mr Srettha has a better chance of surviving the court's wrath.

As for the Move Forward Party, given the court ruled on Jan 31 that the party is guilty of attempting to undermine constitutional monarchy, the court is unlikely to change course.

Hence, there is no need for the court to deliberate on this issue. It will instead focus on whether to disband the party and banish its executive committee members into the wilderness.

As for the Thaksin case, there is still a question mark about whether he will show up to be formally indicted with lese majeste before the Criminal Court as he had tried to delay the indictment again, this time, by asking for a review of the charge.

Thaksin claims former attorney-general Trakul Winitchaipark's decision to indict him was influenced by the military junta at the time.

This tactic may not work in his favour like it did the last time when he claimed to have fallen sick from a coronavirus infection. The incumbent attorney-general did not respond to Thaksin's petition for a review of the charge.

Also, according to the prosecution law, the decision to indict him by a director-general from the prosecution side is regarded as final.

So, Thaksin will have to show up to be indicted and then apply for bail. It is up to the court whether to grant his bail application.

But given the recent trend in which the court has granted bail to several monarchy reform activists convicted of lese majeste, among them Move Forward MPs Chonthicha Jangrew and Rukchanok Srinork, and Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka Ammy the Bottom Blues, there is no reason why the court will not grant Thaksin bail.

Apart from that, the case may drag on for many years.

There won't be any bombshells tomorrow. It will not be apocalyptic for Thailand as predicted by some political gurus, although the country is still shrouded in political uncertainty while the economy is struggling.

The worst is yet to come, but not in the foreseeable future.