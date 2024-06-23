The art of rolling out the red carpet

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to enjoy the red carpet treatment he received in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang this week. Over the years the Russian leader will have become quite familiar with walking on such plush carpets, but one wonders if he knows why they are red.

Although red carpets were mentioned in Ancient Greek literature it was not until Victorian times they began to spring up at elite social functions primarily because red and its various shades was the favourite colour of many socialites and royalty.

Things really took off in 1902 at New York Central railway station when attractive crimson carpets were used to direct passengers to the first class section of the 20th Century Limited express from New York to Chicago. It is believed this was the origin of the expression "red carpet treatment" designed to make important people feel even more important. Red carpets also became a familiar sight at formal functions such as visits by heads of state.

The red carpets extended to the movie industry and began showing up at the premiere of many Hollywood films. It wasn't long before the Oscars got involved and since the early 60s the excruciating red carpet interviews have been a feature of the Academy Awards.

North Korea certainly knows how the put on a good show and this week Pyongyang was overflowing with choreographed pomp and ceremony. If there was an Olympic event for Synchronised Mass Cheering By Smiling Crowds in Colourful Outfits they would be a hot tip for the gold medal.

Traffic solution

In the reports from Pyongyang I caught glimpses of the celebrated traffic policewomen that grace the North Korean capital. There aren't as many as before but they put in an appearance on special occasions. It's a prestigious job and the successful girls have to be tall, pretty and intelligent. They look very neat in their blue or white uniforms and appear to be very efficient.

In the old days they bravely stood in the middle of intersections without traffic lights, protected only by a small white painted circle. But times are changing and now computerised traffic lights have taken over. I get the feeling that if these ladies came to the Bangkok they would quickly sort out misbehaving motorists and traffic might even start moving.

Boobs and penguins

Film stars posing on red carpets are a familiar sight but not all the thespians enjoy the experience and some even profess to hate it.

Popular British actress Emily Blunt admits: "I used to look like a deer in headlights on the red carpet. You step out of the car and it's bedlam. Everyone's got crazy eyes."

Cillian Murphy, star of Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders, is also not a fan of the carpet. He commented recently: "I'm not very good at being a 'personality' and I'm not very comfortable with the red carpet thing or the chat show scenario."

American singer Missy Elliott has an admirably honest view of the situation, admitting "The double chin is not good for the red carpet."

The late American actor William Hurt probably summed it up best with "I am not comfortable with walking the red carpet in a tuxedo and seeing all the women with their boobs pushed up and all the men dressed as penguins."

If the name fits

Following the recent columns on aptonyms a few more have drifted my way so forgive me for indulging in this topic one more time. Somehow when it comes to names and jobs it all seems pre-determined. That explains why Mr Plaice ends up being a fishmonger, Mrs Plant becomes a leading florist and Mr Bacon the local butcher.

So it is understandable that a Sydney casino was formerly run by a Keith Gamble and in charge of a Brighton bookshop was Mr Page. The name Moneypenny is normally associated with M's secretary in James Bond films. But there was also a real Dr Moneypenny whose name naturally opened the way for him to become a lecturer in banking and finance.

Then there's the book Motorcycling For Beginners penned by Geoff Carless. Another person named for the job is music teacher Miss F Sharp.

Readers' choice

My thanks to readers for submitting aptonyms they have come across. I particularly liked the unfortunately-named American divorce lawyers, Ditcher, Quick & Hyde. And we must not forget marine timber expert, John Barnacle. Then there's a pest control officer named Ray Roach. One British reader swears that his local barber used to be a certain Dan Druff. A number of dentist names doing the rounds include Butcher, Hurter and Pain.

The comforting walk

Another scary dentist's name, Dr Nervo, prompts painful memories of visits to the school dentist in my home town of Reading where I suffered several painful nerve-busting experiences.

In a thoughtful attempt to distract me from the impending pain and terror at the dentist, my mum would walk me through the peaceful Forbury Gardens in the centre of town, past the adjacent 12th century Abbey Ruins and along a footpath by the Kennet and Avon Canal. I didn't fully appreciate how much history I was walking past as I could only think of the torture I was about to suffer.

"Just think of the Forbury flowers and you'll be alright," assured my mum.

That advice didn't work.

