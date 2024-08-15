Srettha out, what's next?

Thai politics has again plunged into a precarious position after the Constitutional Court's judges ruled 5:4 that Srettha Thavisin is unfit to be prime minister because he appointed an ex-convict as a cabinet minister.

The charter court ruled that Mr Srettha violated constitutional ethics by appointing Pichit Chuenban as a minister of the Prime Minister's Office despite being unqualified for the position. Pichit was jailed for contempt of court following a bribery attempt in 2008.

The charter court also ruled that the whole cabinet be removed.

The prime minister's disqualification does not bode well for Thailand's profile, as investors will likely consider the country's political stability. Without the workaholic, energetic and businesswise Mr Srettha, questions arise.

Is the 500-billion-baht digital wallet scheme still ongoing? What will be the fate of the Southern Land Bridge that he promised foreign investors during a series of overseas roadshows? What will be the direction of the daily minimum wage that he tried to raise?

For real estate developers, Mr Srettha's exit might signal the end to dreams about having business-friendly rules, such as permission to let foreigners own more than 50% of a condominium unit or a 90-year lease to foreigners.

Meanwhile, the most prominent question hangs over the country like a dark cloud -- who will become the next premier?

Parliamentary processes demand the next prime minister be chosen among lists of PM candidates from the 2023 national election. The candidates from the Pheu Thai Party are Chaikasem Nitisiri and the party's leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Then there is former junta leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon from the Palang Pracharath Party and Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party. There are also Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrats and two candidates from the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party -- Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and ex-PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The appointment of Mr Srettha as PM and the origins of his government were everything but impressive and noble. He was picked from junta-appointed senators after his party, Pheu Thai, backstabbed its former ally, the Move Forward Party.

There are also some positives with the latest development. With new rules and a new Upper Chamber, elected politicians now have a chance to prove that they can do better. It is an opportunity for elected parties to revise their policies, including the pricey digital wallet scheme Mr Srettha fought tooth and nail to realise. With him no longer in the picture, Pheu Thai and its supporting coalition can revise it to make it workable without imposing a massive financial burden on the country.

A new government can also revise public policies such as the daily minimum wage, the Land Bridge, and casino legalisation to make them responsive to current economic, social, and environmental conditions -- not just because they are electoral promises.

The verdict also requires the coalition to form a new government and choose cabinet ministers. This is a chance to shake up the government and replace non-performing ministers with able ones.

Now, the coalition must prove it can work together. The last thing the people want to see is backstabbing and ruthless horsetrading. Whoever the next PM is, he or she must come from the parliamentary process and, above all, represent the country's democracy.