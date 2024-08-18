A magical weekend at Yasgur's Farm

Every year there are anniversaries marking significant events from the past and they always serve as uncomfortable reminders that I am getting a bit old. A classic example is this weekend with the 55th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival. Now that's scary. Surely it couldn't have been that long ago?

I couldn't have been much further away from Yasgur's Farm at the time, having arrived in Thailand a few months before in April 1969. I first read about the event in the Bangkok Post which carried a photograph of the huge crowd estimated at 400,000.

After the festival the event was immortalised by the song "Woodstock" written by Joni Mitchell and recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young which I referred to in last week's column. Mitchell's poignant lyrics are as pertinent today as they were all those years ago and deserve another airing:

"I dreamed I saw the bombers riding shotgun in the sky turning into butterflies above the nation." At the height of the Vietnam War it was a powerful message.

I eventually saw the movie of the festival in 1970 in a rundown cinema in Bangkok's Chinatown where the resident rodents probably outnumbered the audience. To be fair the rats seemed to enjoy the music.

Not everyone was enthused by the prospect of performing at Woodstock, however. Jethro Tull turned it down with band leader Ian Anderson explaining afterwards: "I didn't want to spend the weekend in a field of unwashed hippies".

The reluctant opener

Someone who deserved a medal for bravery was singer Richie Havens who, though scheduled to go on fifth, found himself opening the concert because the other bands had been delayed by the traffic chaos.

Havens' initial response of "I'm not going out there first, they'll kill me", was understandable as the concert was already several hours late and a few hundred thousand fans were getting quite restless. No pressure then, Richie.

But he got up there and sang his heart out, before improvising with a powerful number called "Freedom", which set the tone for the next few days.

Havens later recalled: "It was both a peaceful protest and a global celebration… People of all ages and colours came together in the fields of Yasgur's Farm".

Star Spangled Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix famously closed the festival in front of a depleted and rain-sodden audience at 8.30am on the fourth morning. Even so, with a makeshift band it was a memorable set and no one had heard "Star Spangled Banner" played in such a fashion before or since. It was also the only time he ever performed in the morning.

It was amazing the number of big names Woodstock attracted in that single weekend. On the Saturday alone the performers included Santana, Canned Heat, The Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who and Jefferson Airplane. That's not a bad line-up.

One performance that sticks in my mind is that of Joe Cocker with his stirring version of "With a Little Help From My Friends". His passionate performance led to his own rather chaotic US tour "Mad Dogs & Englishmen". Not bad for someone who not long before was a gas fitter's mate in Sheffield.

Birds of war

At that time you could go down the road from Pattaya to U-tapao air base to watch the B-52 bombers taking off on their missions to North Vietnam. It was both awesome and frightening and they made a deafening racket when they took off. The bombers had some time to go before they turned into Joni's butterflies.

The planes were known as "Buffs" to the US soldiers and "Bee Hasip-sawng" to the Thai populace. They were not the most elegant of aircraft and Buff stood for "Big Ugly Fat Fellow", although the soldiers had a somewhat ruder version.

Thankfully, the only B-52 you will come across in Thailand these days is a cocktail named after the bombers and I can assure you almost as lethal.

Breaking news

As the headlines have been rather depressing in recent times, I am turning to the Two Ronnies for some much-needed levity. Here are a few of the "news items" the duo would read out with poker faces in their terrific TV shows:

"A vicar who rode his bike the wrong way up the M1 motorway was asked how he managed to avoid an accident. He replied 'God was with me'. He was further charged for riding two on a bike."

"A cement mixer has collided with a prison van. Motorists are advised to look out for 16 hardened criminals."

"The perfect crime was committed last night when thieves broke into Scotland Yard and stole all the toilets. Police say they have nothing to go on."

"We will be talking to an out-of-work contortionist who says he can no longer make ends meet."

Stop the press

And just a couple more: "The man who invented the zip fastener was today honoured with a lifetime peerage. He will now be known as Lord of the Flies."

"The House of Commons was sealed off today after police chased an escaped lunatic who fled through the front door during prime minister's question time. A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said 'it was like looking for a needle in a haystack'."

