PM must reflect on fate

As quick as the wind blows, Thailand has filled the void in leadership following the Constitutional Court's removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Only one day later, the House of Representatives elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party and youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as the country's 31st prime minister.

Paetongtarn is Thailand's youngest prime minister and the fourth member of the Shinawatra family to hold the country's leader position. She follows in the footsteps of her father Thaksin, her uncle-in-law Somchai Wongsawat, and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.

While Ms Paetongtarn has reached the pinnacle of her political journey, just as her relatives did, no one wishes to see her share the unfortunate fate that befell her three predecessors.

The cautionary tales of her father, uncle, and aunt weigh heavily on her shoulders, serving as both a reminder and a warning of the political perils ahead. It must be hoped she has a quick learning curve.

Looking back, the Shinawatra family has faced significant political challenges. Thaksin, the 23rd prime minister and leader of the Thai Rak Thai Party, was ousted by a military coup in 2006 during his second term, followed by multiple corruption charges, leading to asset seizures and his eventual exile.

Mr Somchai became prime minister after the late Samak Sundaravej was dismissed by the Constitutional Court over a conflict of interest in hosting a food TV programme.

However, Mr Somchai's tenure was marred by protests, which escalated into violence. Eventually, the court dissolved his People's Power Party due to election fraud, forcing him to step down in 2008.

Ms Yingluck became Thailand's first female prime minister in 2011. Her administration dealt with severe social, economic, and political challenges, including the devastating 2011 floods.

Ms Yingluck's government faced intense opposition after attempting to pass an amnesty bill perceived as favouring political allies. In 2014, the Constitutional Court removed her from office for alleged abuse of power, and also she was later charged with negligence in a massive rice subsidy scheme, prompting her to flee the country.

Although history does not dictate the future, it offers valuable lessons.

As Ms Paetongtarn steps into the role of prime minister, there is great public anticipation that she will address Thailand's pressing issues, especially the slumping economy and the hardships faced by the people as well as chronic problems in the country like corruption and falling competitiveness.

One of Ms Paetongtarn's major challenges will be delivering on the electoral promises made by the Pheu Thai Party, of which she is the leader. During last year's election campaign, she promised voters to raise the minimum wage and implement the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout. Needless to say, voters will remind her about these promises.

Above all, she must prove that she is putting the interests of the nation first, not those of her family and party.

By putting the country first, she can avoid the missteps that befell her family and may create a new legacy for herself and the Shinawatra name.

It is sincerely hoped the latest Shinawatra will be a story of progress, not one of regret and premature downfall.