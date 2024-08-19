Lessons from Bangladesh's recent uprising

The popular insurrection that ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League government offers important lessons for the international community. While the unrest was undoubtedly fuelled by the regime's repressive and increasingly anti-democratic tactics, the underlying causes of public discontent are often overlooked.

The student protests initially focused on ending the job-quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for veterans of Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence and their descendants. Although Ms Hasina's government abolished all quotas through an executive order in 2018, the High Court reinstated it in June this year, triggering mass demonstrations. A month later, the Supreme Court intervened, overturning the lower court's decision and ruling that quotas must be reduced to 5% and that 93% of government jobs must be filled on the basis of merit.

By then, however, the government's brutal crackdown had claimed the lives of more than 300 protesters, including student activist Abu Sayed, fueling public outrage and calls for Ms Hasina's resignation. On Aug 5, Ms Hasina resigned and fled to India after the military refused her demand for even harsher measures.

The sad irony is that Ms Hasina -- the daughter of Bangladesh's first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- was once a student leader and pro-democracy activist opposing a military regime. During her four terms as prime minister, she presided over a remarkable economic transformation, driven by a dramatic surge in garment exports and significant infrastructure investments that also spurred a sharp increase in women's employment. Over the past two decades, poverty rates have been halved, and Bangladesh's per capita GDP (in current US dollars) surpassed that of India in 2019. The country is poised to graduate from "least developed country" status in 2026.

But Ms Hasina's authoritarian tendencies ultimately overshadowed her economic achievements. The execution of alleged "extremists", along with the arrests and disappearances of lawyers, journalists, and indigenous-rights activists who dared to criticise the government, creating a climate of fear that intensified during the 2018 election.

A key lesson from Bangladesh's experience is that rapid GDP growth and robust exports alone cannot ensure broad-based prosperity. When the benefits of economic growth are concentrated at the top, most citizens see little improvement or even be worse off.

Another important lesson is that employment matters. Creating jobs is important, especially for young people, but so is ensuring fair wages and decent working conditions. When most people's incomes stagnate or decline, the public tends to lose faith in official narratives of economic dynamism.

Crucially, analysts often overlook the role that the International Monetary Fund has played in Bangladesh's recent economic struggles. In 2023, Bangladesh secured a $4.7 billion (162 billion baht) bailout from the IMF, a move that some observers argued was unnecessary. The conditions attached to the IMF loan led to a sharp depreciation of the Bangladeshi taka and the introduction of a new pricing policy for petroleum products, both of which triggered a surge in domestic inflation.

The IMF also demanded that Bangladesh reduce its budget deficit, leading to fiscal retrenchment that affected essential public services, including critical social programmes. Meanwhile, the central bank tightened monetary policy and raised interest rates to curb inflation, putting enormous pressure on small and medium-size enterprises and exacerbating the employment crisis. In June, the IMF approved the loan's third installment, totaling $1.2 billion, and imposed 33 new conditions that Bangladesh must meet to receive the remaining disbursements.

While these measures are purportedly designed to enhance economic "efficiency" and bolster investor confidence, history suggests that such outcomes are highly unlikely. The mass protests and political instability that have roiled countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana -- all of which have implemented IMF programmes -- underscore the urgent need for the Fund to reconsider its approach.

But the key political lesson here is that authoritarian leaders like Ms Hasina are not invincible. They may suppress protests, muzzle the media and attempt to control the judiciary, but they cannot remain in power indefinitely. Global leaders should also take note: the long-term costs of aligning with undemocratic regimes for geopolitical gain often outweigh the short-term benefits. ©2024 Project Syndicate