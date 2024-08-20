Time to end impunity

File photo dated June 20, 2023 shows Minister Prawit Wongsuwon makes a face yesterday after being prompted by cameramen at parliament, where he registered as a newly elected list MP of the Palang Pracharath Party, which he also leads. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Gen Prawit "Uncle Pom" Wongsuwon has again attracted unwanted media attention, this time for slapping the head of a female reporter.

Gen Prawit -- a member of the past junta government -- has never been shy about making verbal faux pas and engaging roughly with reporters.

But his previous antics pale in comparison to what happened last Friday when he assaulted reporter Duangthip Yiamphop, who works for Thai PBS.

On that same day, Gen Prawit attended a reception of Thai athletes returning from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games instead of attending a parliament meeting to pick the new prime minister.

Duangthip asked for his comment on the coalition parties electing the new premier, but instead of answering the question or saying "no comment", Gen Prawit slapped the reporter on the head twice and asked repeatedly, "What did you ask?"

Such a deplorable act has earned him widespread condemnation.

The Thai Journalists Association and Thai PBS have asked Gen Prawit to take responsibility for his actions.

The Thai Broadcast Journalists Association and the News Broadcasting Council of Thailand said his behaviour could violate the code of conduct for MPs.

Today, the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association will ask the Lower House's media committee to investigate Gen Prawit's behaviour.

Despite all the bad press, Gen Prawit has not officially responded, but his aide told the media that Gen Prawit called Duangthip and apologised.

It remains to be seen whether the public's anger toward Gen Prawit will last and whether or not an investigation into Gen Prawit's ethical standards will yield meaningful results.

Meanwhile, the media must not forget about following up on Gen Prawit's infamous luxurious wristwatch case with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Over five years ago, the NACC investigated Gen Prawit's alleged failure to declare his luxury wristwatch in a mandatory assets declaration with the graft agency.

Gen Prawit was spared because NACC believed that his clarification that the pricey wristwatches, including Richard Mille RM 029, which cost about 5 million baht at market price, were lent to him by his rich friend and diamond ring he wore, belonged to his late mother.

The problem is that the NACC has refused to disclose the probe's findings in full despite the Administrative Court ordering it to be released in 2019.

In May this year, the graft agency handed activist Veera Somkwamkid a report on the infamous watch case.

However, the report's most crucial details were redacted.

The firebrand activist pledged to go to the Administrative Court again to force NACC to reveal the entire document set. His quest for truth constantly needs public and media support to pressure the graftbusters to release such information.

The watch case and NACC's feet-dragging stance are reasons why the culture of impunity thrives in Thailand. With such a culture, powerful politicians and leaders often do what they like -- from slapping reporters' heads and cursing to serious crimes such as corruption or staging coups d'etat.

The only way to end the culture of impunity is to expose the truth and support transparency -- not to wait in vain for them to show signs of remorse.