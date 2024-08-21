Bitter pill for Thailand

The recent decision by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to cancel Thailand's hosting of the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (Aimag) is a blow to the country's international reputation.

However, alternatively, it could be a blessing in disguise.

Despite the perceived humiliation, the cancellation spares the country from the blowback of pushing on without adequate preparation and financial resources.

Thailand first hosted this event in 2005 and then again in 2009. But we are now in different and more uncertain times with the kingdom dealing with post-Covid-19 challenges.

The budget shortfall of over 1.3 billion baht and the last-minute rush to secure funding for this event would have placed immense strain on the organisers, including the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), leaving little room for efficient, transparent and effective spending.

Given the current economic difficulties and the ongoing struggle of many Thai citizens to make ends meet, pouring such a vast amount of money into Aimag at such short notice would have been irresponsible.

Thailand's earlier effort to salvage the situation by slashing the number of sports from 38 to 24 spoke volumes about the lack of preparation.

Even if the games had proceeded, they would likely have fallen short of the standards expected by the international sports community, further damaging Thailand's image.

Given that, it is better to accept the embarrassment of Aimag's cancellation now than to risk a more significant loss of face by hosting a poorly organised event.

However, this does not absolve those responsible for this failure.

Related governments and agencies must be held accountable for allowing the situation to deteriorate to the point where the OCA had no choice but to cancel the event.

An investigation is needed to understand why the initial promises made to the OCA were not met and how 980 million baht, already spent on preparing athletes and related facilities, will now be accounted for.

This episode should serve as a warning for Thailand. When applying to host international events, it is not enough to be driven by a desire for prestige and global acknowledgement.

Responsible agencies must carefully assess our capabilities and set clear and realistic goals before deciding to vie to host an international event.

Without careful preparation, the country risks financial loss and long-term damage to its credibility on the world stage.

This situation highlights the urgent need for greater accountability and transparency in Thailand's management of large-scale projects.

The hasty attempts to salvage Aimag should spark a broader discussion on how public funds and national commitments are handled. To avoid future debacles, we must demand better oversight and realistic assessments before committing to international events.

While the cancellation of Aimag is a bitter pill to swallow, it might have spared Thailand from a more significant blunder.

It is time to learn from this lesson and ensure that future bids for international events are grounded in reality and backed by solid preparation rather than mere ambition.

Only then can Thailand strengthen its reputation and prevent past mistakes from being repeated.