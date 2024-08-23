Keep toxic waste away

Thailand just won a small battle against illegal toxic waste smuggling. Finally, two cargo vessels loaded with toxic waste were forced to return to their original destinations -- suspected to be Albania and another country in Europe -- after local officials blocked the ships from docking.

Such a positive result would not be possible without collaboration between conservation groups and the government. In this case, the Basel Action Network, an US-based non-profit that tracked the illegal shipment, and Ecological Alert and Recovery-Thailand (Earth), a civic group monitoring industrial waste, worked with the Thai government to thwart the smuggling attempt.

The two ships -- the Maersk Candor and Maersk Campton -- were reportedly carrying about 100 containers of electric arc furnace dust destined for Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province this week. The Albanian and Thai governments did not approve the shipment of toxic waste.

Furnace dust, which requires treatment, is a hazardous waste commonly derived from scrap steel recycling. It contains toxic metal oxides like cadmium and chromium, which harm human health and the environment.

Yet, there is very little to celebrate. The bigger question is: How many illegal toxic waste shipments have already docked locally? What would happen if the government had not been alerted to the Maersk Candor and the Maersk Campton's arrival?

The latest case only confirms that Thailand has become a dumping ground for electronic and toxic waste. China was the world's primary electronic and toxic waste dumping ground before Beijing cracked down on operations in 2018. As a result, the import of waste has been banned, and it appears that operations have migrated to Thailand and perhaps other countries in South and Southeast Asia.

It is useless to point fingers. The Thai government's policy of promoting the waste recycling industry, coupled with weak law enforcement, has enabled toxic waste smuggling to make inroads.

The junta government issued National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) order 4/2559, which made it legal for biomass power plants and waste-management facilities to be constructed close to local communities.

As communities across the country suffer from pollution from irresponsible factories, governments, including that of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, have focused on accommodating investors.

For example, in May, the Srettha cabinet ordered officials to fast-track 100 applications to open factories despite some lacking environmental documents.

There is good news, however. On Wednesday, the lower chamber passed legislation to end various NCPO orders, including order 4/2559.

The public can only hope that parliament will axe this order sooner rather than later.

The Paetongtarn government and the new industry minister must revamp the policy and send a strong signal that the government will take care of communities and the environment.

Instead of pressuring officials to fast-track investors' permits, the authorities should be given enough time to properly vet applications so they can ensure that environmental laws are being followed while wrongdoers are penalised.

Meanwhile, the transport ministry, which oversees the Port Authority of Thailand, must monitor waste shipments and eliminate any form of corruption.