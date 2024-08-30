Thicha's exit sparks unease

Thicha Nanakorn, a dedicated advocate of children's rights and director of Ban Kanchanapisek.

The news that prominent child rights advocate Thicha Nanakorn will not have her contract renewed for the position of Ban Kanchana-pisek remand home director has caused a stir.

According to Ms Thicha's Facebook post earlier this week, the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection (DJOP) notified her about not renewing her five-year contract, which will take effect on Sept 30 or the end of the fiscal year.

The agency cited a 2025 budget cut as the reason for her termination. Ms Thicha has been employed as a specialised expert on the agency's payroll for 20 years since the remand home opened. Members of the public have frowned on the agency mentioning budget issues as the reason for not renewing her contract.

Over the years, Ms Thicha has won accolades for turning Ban Kanchanapisek into a place of opportunity, with a number of young law violators turning a new leaf after serving time there. This starkly contrasts other state-run shelters that are closer to juvenile prisons.

DJOP director general Prawut Wongseenin has denied speculation that Ms Thicha's political stance on certain issues was behind her contract not being renewed, but he hasn't been able to effectively clarify why she was let go. Worse, he has offered conflicting accounts.

From budget cuts at the start, he has more recently told the media that Ms Thicha's performance is being appraised as per the Commission of Civil Service's manuals, and the contract is renewable. He also said Ms Thicha may appeal the department's decision. Such inconsistency creates a bigger fuss.

Many believe those higher may not want to see Ms Thicha around, given her straightforwardness and open criticism of authoritarian culture, power relationships at every level, corruption, and social injustice.

When the Gen Prawit Wongsuwon wristwatch scandal made headlines, Ms Thicha strongly criticised Gen Prawit as well as then-prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the National Anti-Corruption Commission over the matter. Amazingly, she survived the Prayut administration unscathed.

Ms Thicha has lent her sympathy to young jailed activists for their stance on Section 112, the lese majeste law. She was upset that many of those in positions of power, especially those ex-student activists from the 1970s who are now cabinet ministers, ignored the young activists' grievances. She showed solidarity with the late activist Netiporn Saneysangkhom, who died on hunger strike while in jail. These are just a few examples.

Ms Thicha has conceded that she has received a slap on the wrist for being too critical of political affairs and other highly sensitive issues.

While it's unclear if she will appeal, the DJOP has also attempted to calm public concern by assuring Ms Thicha's replacement will be qualified. Mr Prawut keeps mentioning seniority, i.e., the replacement must be C-8 level officials, but that is not the point. Such varied explanations show that the director-general is not up to the job.

Ban Kanchanapisek doesn't need any senior bureaucrats to run it. It needs someone open-minded and knowledgeable on juvenile issues. The department must ensure fairness for Ms Thicha. Instead of letting her go, the agency should ensure that its officials are open to the Ban Kanchanapisek model and set it as a prototype so that more young people are given a chance to return to their families and society as better people.