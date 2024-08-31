Not too late for 'Boss' case

Better late than never. This week, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) filed charges against eight people accused of tampering with evidence to help Red Bull heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya in his notorious 2012 hit-and-run case that resulted in a policeman's death.

The criminal court has accepted the case.

The OAG's decision follows the National Anti-Corruption Commission's (NACC) conclusion that the case had been grossly mishandled as those eight people were complicit in presenting a misleadingly slow speed for Mr Vorayuth's Ferrari at the time of the crash.

They will also face charges for deciding to dismiss the reckless driving causing death charge against Mr Vorayuth, who later fled the country and has dodged attending trial for almost a decade.

The charges bring the notorious case back into the public eye yet again. The decision has been welcomed by a public that has had to watch this miscarriage of justice play out for over a decade.

In another high-profile case that has returned from the grave, the provincial court in Narathiwat accepted a lawsuit a few days ago against high-ranking soldiers, policemen and governors responsible for making crowd-control decisions that led to many fatalities at Tak Bai in Narathiwat almost two decades ago.

In Vorayuth's case, the eight defendants are not exactly small fish, either.

The list includes former national police chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung, who was a member of the National Reform Council (NRC) that Mr Vorayuth's lawyer asked to consider new evidence about the speed of the car when it collided with the traffic cop.

It also includes former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk, who decided to drop one serious charge against the scion of one of Thailand's wealthiest families, and senior public attorney Chainarong Saengthongaram, who has provided legal counselling to Vorayuth because the suspect is a friend of his niece.

Another figure on the list is Assoc Prof Saiprasit Kerdniyom, who devised a new method of calculating the speed of Mr Vorayuth's Ferrari when disaster struck in a bid to replace the previous calculation by a police investigator.

The OAG expects the trial will take another year to complete. Needless to say, it will be one of those "trials of the century" that society, if not the world, will be watching closely.

Any more shenanigans will bury people's trust in the justice system for good. Meanwhile, all eight defendants must be treated fairly.

The government and parliamentarians cannot sit idly by and watch things play out.

It remains a mystery how the Ministry of Justice, which recently managed to arrest armed and dangerous fugitive Chaowalit "Paeng Nanod" from his hideout in Bali, Indonesia, cannot locate Mr Vorayuth to make him stand trial at home.

Lest we forget, the Associated Press found him easily and was able to snap a picture of him leaving his swanky flat in London in 2017, shortly after he fled the country.

The Ministry of Justice must ensure he stands trial at home. The last thing the public wants is to see is Mr Vorayuth return home a free man in 2027 after the final charge against him has expired.

The government of newly installed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra cannot sit idly by, either. More effort must be made to find out who was involved in this suspected cover-up.