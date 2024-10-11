Foreign policy needs to be democratic

Listen to this article

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shakes with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the 44th and 45th Asian Summits in Vientiane, Laos on Oct 10, 2024. (Photo: Royal Thai Government) the 27th Asean-Japan Summit during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits in Vientiane. AFP

To the extent that foreign policy starts at home, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's latest diplomatic forays should be supported because Thailand has become a regional laggard with its international standing at an all-time low. Elected civilian leaders by the people, as opposed to unelected appointees from military-conservative elites, are the way ahead to regain Thailand's international profile and forward movements. Ms Paetongtarn is evidently not the first-best elected outcome, but she is all Thailand has to work with for now.

In fact, it can be said that just about any elected civilian leadership would do well for Thai foreign policy because of the resultant international legitimacy from democratic processes. When the military coup in 2006 produced a caretaker government, its top diplomats became preoccupied with explaining to the international community why there had to be a military takeover and when a new constitution and elections would be held. The follow-up coup in 2014, which came up with nine years of government under the same junta leader, was worse for Thailand's international credibility and prestige because domestic repression and rights violations were exacerbated.

Had the Move Forward Party, which won the election last year, been able to take office, its foreign policy team would have taken Thailand to higher places internationally. Its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, had been the most articulate and knowledgeable on Thai foreign policy dilemmas and opportunities compared to other party chiefs over decades. For all their efforts to take Thailand forward, Move Forward was dissolved last August, and its top leaders were banned from running for office for ten years. This is how Thailand's conservative elites at the top eliminate competition, thereby denying the most promising talent to govern the country.

Enter Pheu Thai Party's Srettha Thavisin, a hard-working prime minister whose tenure was cut short by a judicial intervention. For nearly a year in office, he travelled the world from China and the United States to regions and markets in between to mobilise foreign investments and put Thailand back on the map. The foreign minister under his helm, Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara, was well-received internationally and made significant progress in brokering a way forward in Myanmar's civil war, earning the trust of the resistance coalition fighting against a junta that seized power in February 2021. For a short while, it looked like Thailand's international position was being rebuilt and regained.

But one week after Move Forward's dissolution, Mr Srettha was summarily sacked by the Constitutional Court for a cabinet reshuffle involving a junior minister formerly jailed for trying to bribe court officials in favour of Pheu Thai founder Thaksin Shinawatra back in 2008. Cabinet rotations should be the domain of the executive branch, but this is increasingly not the case in Thailand in recent years. Mr Srettha likely had little to do with intra-Pheu Thai reshuffle dynamics, but it did not matter. He was sent off partly to show that the judiciary was more powerful than the executive branch.

Mr Srettha's removal was a setback because the entire apparatus of government and diplomatic initiatives and manoeuvres had to restart. Ambassadors and foreign investors alike had to renew requests and reset appointments with bureaucratic officials and cabinet ministers in charge as Ms Paetongtarn's administration gears up for office, having largely wasted a year of work and progress under Mr Srettha's watch.

At 38 and as Thailand's female and youngest-ever prime minister, Ms Paetongtarn has had to find her feet quickly. Unsurprisingly, she is surrounded by a coterie of advisers and insiders from her father's premiership some 20 years ago. While overshadowed by Mr Thaksin, Ms Paetongtarn faces an onslaught of domestic and foreign policy challenges. Presumably advised to do so by insiders, she skipped attending the United Nations General Assembly last month, a big miss as the opportunities clearly outweighed the risks. A democratically elected young Asian female leader taking the podium at the UNGA would have provided good optics for Thailand and sent the right message that this struggling country has been down but not out.

However, the new prime minister took part in the third summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, an Asia-wide diplomatic and foreign policy platform, which Thailand established in 2002 under Mr Thaksin's government. That the ACD has had just three leaders' meetings in 22 years indicates Thailand's lost opportunities from two decades of political disruptions. It was a bold initiative in its time, with buy-ins from countries encompassing the Asian landmass from North Korea to the Middle East. Thailand will host the ACD's fourth summit as chair next year but it is uncertain whether this outfit is still fit for purpose in the fluid and rough-and-tumble geopolitical undercurrents of the 2020s.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn then went on to the Asean-related summits in Vientiane this week to reaffirm Asean centrality in the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, touching on a range of hot-button issues from Myanmar's civil war and the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific to the South China Sea and Middle East conflicts. Thailand's successful bid for the United Nations Human Rights Council was also duly noted.

Although her remarks were not profound, they were important for putting Thailand back on the global stage and on message. Of all countries that call for peace, stability, prosperity, and so forth, none can say it with the kind of credibility and moral authority that Thailand can bring, given its background and unrivalled set of close relations with the great powers.

Thailand's polarisation is so visceral and entrenched that too many overlook the costs it has incurred. The choice in this country at this time is less between a government led by Pheu Thai or Move Forward or a foreign policy posture overseen by Mr Pita, Mr Srettha or Ms Paetongtarn. The real choice is between elected civilian representatives over military-conservative appointees. Foreign policy directions, therefore, should be supported when they emanate from an elected prime minister, even in a second- or third-best situation. The most consequential fight in foreign policy and with other policy domains is between outcomes determined by the people through the ballot box and those dictated by the military-backed establishment.